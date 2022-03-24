Baum Hedlund Law Firm Names Bijan Esfandiari, Timothy Loranger Senior Shareholders
Baum Hedlund attorneys, Bijan Esfandiari and Timothy A. Loranger, have been promoted to Senior Shareholders.
It is with confidence that it can be said their addition to the Board will help lead our firm to an even brighter, more successful, future. Congratulations to each of them.””LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our legal team at Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is excited to announce that Attorneys Bijan Esfandiari and Timothy A. Loranger have been promoted to our firm’s Board of Directors. They have also been elevated from firm shareholders to senior shareholders, joining firm president Michael L. Baum, vice president and secretary Ronald L. M. Goldman, and vice president R. Brent Wisner.
— Ronald L. M. Goldman, Senior Shareholder and Vice President
“It is with great enthusiasm and pleasure that we can announce the promotion of Tim Loranger and Bijan Esfandiari to the status of Senior Shareholders and their addition to the Board of Directors by unanimous vote of the BHAG shareholders,” Attorney Goldman said. “They each represent the finest of our firm’s values: outstanding accomplishments, leadership, and dedication to a safer, healthier society that unflaggingly seeks justice for all. It is with confidence that it can be said their addition to the Board will help lead our firm to an even brighter, more successful, future. Congratulations to each of them.”
Baum Hedlund is a national award-winning plaintiff law firm that has obtained some of the largest personal injury and wrongful death verdicts and settlements in recent history. They represent victims harmed by major commercial transportation accidents, defective pharmaceuticals, medical devices and harmful consumer products. The firm has earned major awards, including Law360’s ”California Powerhouse” award and “Product Liability Practice Group of the Year.” The National Law Journal has twice awarded them with “Elite Trial Lawyers Trial Team of the Year” and inducted them into the “Verdicts Hall of Fame.” Baum Hedlund is also listed in U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” and has maintained an “AV® preeminent peer-review rating” by Martindale-Hubbell for decades.
Bijan Esfandiari: A Fearless Courtroom Advocate
Bijan Esfandiari graduated from the UCLA School of Law in 2002. He began his career working at a major national law firm as a defense attorney, where he handled cases concerning entertainment law and intellectual property, as well as toxic torts. He grew discontent, however—the reason he went to law school was so that he could help those harmed by greed and negligence. Pivoting his career to align with his values, he took the opportunity to work as a pharmaceutical product liability attorney at Baum Hedlund.
Since then, Attorney Esfandiari’s work has greatly strengthened the rights of consumers, shaping the law to benefit those injured. For instance, he helped thousands of clients recover compensation in groundbreaking pharmaceutical and medical device cases, many of which he worked on as lead counsel. In some of these cases, he managed to obtain internal corporate documents that proved pharmaceutical companies had intentionally concealed the dangers of their products.
Take one case Attorney Esfandiari worked on against GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for example. The internal documents he obtained persuaded the court to hold that GSK had “acted with a wanton and willful disregard for the safety of its consumers” in regard to the pediatric use of Paxil. In turn, the court left it open for plaintiffs to prove their allegations that GSK put profit over safety at trial. The ruling eventually resulted in a successful resolution of the case, with Attorney Esfandiari’s clients able to collect punitive damages from GSK.
The pediatric Paxil case is just one of the highly challenging cases Attorney Esfandiari has worked on. In fact, he is passionate about taking on such cases, especially for severely injured clients who were turned away by other firms. His efforts have not only vindicated the rights of these clients, they also set precedents that have gone on to benefit other plaintiffs and consumers.
Attorney Esfandiari is deeply committed to recovering his clients the full and fair compensation they deserve, as well as to uncovering the hidden risks of certain drugs, devices, and other products. In some cases, his work has resulted in the removal of those dangerous and defective products from the market.
Over the years, Attorney Esfandiari has won many awards and accolades, such as the following:
• Listed, The Best Lawyers in America© by Best Lawyers®
• The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100
• Avvo.com Superb Score 10 out of 10
• Listed, Super Lawyers®, 2017-2022
• Listed, Super Lawyers® Rising Stars, 2009-2016
• Listed, The Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers™
• California Powerhouse, Law360 Regional Powerhouse Series, 2021
• Products Liability Trial Lawyers Association – Top 25
Timothy A. Loranger: A Seasoned, Compassionate Attorney
Since 2011, Timothy A. Loranger has focused his practice at Baum Hedlund on aviation and ground commercial transportation accident litigation. He has over 20 years of experience working as a personal injury attorney in addition to his time as a pilot and committed safety advocate. His professional background gives him invaluable insight into the scientific and mechanical sides of high-stakes transportation cases. To date, he has earned substantial verdicts and settlements for clients in numerous commercial transportation cases.
Before he became an accident lawyer, Loranger was in the United States Marine Corps and served in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He was proud to serve his country, while also gaining experience as an aircraft mechanic at both the squadron and intermediate levels. His military background was, as he puts it, a great way to prepare for a career in law—it taught him the true value of honor, service, and compassion.
Attorney Loranger also leads Baum Hedlund’s military accident litigation team. Today, he is nationally regarded as a premier plaintiff’s attorney in this area. No matter how complex the case may seem, he fights tirelessly to win justice for military service members injured in aviation and transportation accidents caused by defective products and negligence.
His top-tier legal representation has been met with many awards and widespread recognition, including:
• “Lawyer of the Year” in 2020 by Best Lawyers® for Personal Injury in Los Angeles
• Listed, The Best Lawyers in America© by Best Lawyers®
• California Powerhouse, Law360 Regional Powerhouse Series, 2021
• The National Trial Lawyers: Top 10 Aviation Trial Lawyers
• The National Trial Lawyers: Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyers
• The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100
• Avvo.com Superb Score 10 out of 10
• Listed, Super Lawyers®, 2015-2022
• Listed, Super Lawyers® Rising Stars, 2011-2013
• Listed, The Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers™
• Steven C. Glickman Award 2016, Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles
Outside the office, Attorney Loranger serves as Chairman of the Aviation Law Section of the American Association for Justice (AAJ). He is an active member of the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC) and serves on the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA) Board of Governors. CAALA has granted him three Presidential Awards in honor of his consumer safety advocacy and legal work. He was also named the Best Lawyers® 2020 Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs "Lawyer of the Year" in Los Angeles.
Helping Those Injured Across the Nation
Founded over 40 years ago, Baum Hedlund has a mission to hold negligent companies and corporations accountable for putting the public in harm’s way. If you have been injured, you can trust us to fight for you. With more than $4 billion won for our clients, our national trial team is recognized from coast to coast for our effective advocacy.
Read more in our blog.
Robin McCall
Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman, PC
+1 310-207-3233
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other