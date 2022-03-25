Purrch's Pet-Focused Social App Debuts Search Feature To Help Parents Find Easy Answers
Timed with Pet Poison Awareness Month, the robust search tool answers 1000 queries—and growing—about common foods pets can and cannot eat.
Everything we do at purrch is meant to support the pet parenthood journey, so creating this easy-to-use, robust tool was a no-brainer for us.”DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is dairy a safe choice for cats? Why are grapes and avocados toxic to pets? Can dogs eat blackberries? These are the questions pet parents can now ask via the askPurrch search tool, located at https://ask.purrchpets.com. In doing so, they’ll instantly receive quick, veterinarian-backed answers.
The new launch coincides with Pet Poison Awareness Month, which emphasizes the importance of knowing which substances are toxic for pets and which are OK for consumption. Purrch worked alongside board-certified veterinarians, including Dr. Dorothy Jackson Girimonte of FidoCure, Dr. Joana Babo of Maven, Dr. Veronica Maldonado, and licensed veterinarian Dr. Catherine Carchedi of DIG Labs.
Each helped create straightforward, expert-backed answers to pet parents’ questions about which foods or substances pets can safely eat. Since the launch of askPurrch, some of the most common questions pet parents have asked are:
- Can dogs eat strawberries?
- Can cats eat peanut butter?
- Can dogs eat apples?
- Can dogs eat blueberries?
- Can dogs eat bananas?
These are only a handful of foods pet parents can ask about on askPurrch. The robust tool features approximately 1000 answers and that number grows larger every day.
The Truth About Pet Poisoning
Each year, millions of pets consume or come into contact with poisonous substances ranging from chocolate to indoor plants. These pet poisonings notably increased during COVID as people introduced new substances into their homes, such as baker’s yeast, paint, and vitamin D3.
While the majority of pet poisonings are accidental, early intervention is critical in getting pets the help they need so they can recover. A simple search via askPurrch provides parents with the quick answers they need, as well as sources they can reach out to in order to get immediate help for their pets.
“Everything we do at purrch is meant to support the pet parenthood journey, so creating this easy-to-use, robust tool was a no-brainer for us,” says Vail Weymann, purrch’s CEO and co-founder. “We’re thrilled to have worked alongside esteemed veterinarians to make our vision a reality, and we’ve already received feedback from everyday pet parents about how invaluable the tool has already become for them.”
Weymann adds that, from day one, purrch was built in collaboration with real pet parents. As such, the app takes a collaborative approach to everything they do and create. Share what type of experiences would make your pet life better at hello@purrchpets.com.
About Purrch
Purrch is the world’s first and only pet-focused app where pet parents can tackle everyday challenges together. From puppy training tips to caring for aging pets, purrch provides community and conversations for those navigating the everyday ins, outs, ups, and downs of pet parenthood.
purrch Partners
Building the ultimate community for pet people means collaborating with others who are equally passionate about improving the pet parent journey. We are proud of our partnerships with FidoCure, an innovative pet-tech company on a mission to eradicate canine cancer; Maven, the first AI+ human veterinarian; and DIG Labs, which offers accessible visual healthcare technology for healthier, happier pets. Interested in partnering with us or want to know more? Visit purrchpets.com to learn more.
