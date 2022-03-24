Governor signs 104 bills of the 2022 General Legislative Session, allows two bills to become law without his signature

SALT LAKE CITY (March 24, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 104 bills and allowed two bills to become law without his signature. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 420. Information on these bills can be found below. Read more about other bills here.

HB66: Public Employees’ Insurance Plan Amendments

HB97: Identity Theft Reporting System Amendments

HB120: Uniform Partition of Heirs’ Property Act

HB132: Uniform Easement Relocation Act

HB151: Retail Facility Incentive Payments Amendments

HB153: Child Welfare Interview Requirements

HB162: Period Products in Schools

HB166: Water Facility Amendments

HB168: Preferences of Water Rights Amendments

HB171: Custodial Interrogation Amendments

HB172: Federal Land Disposal Law Amendments

HB181: Railroad Crossing Maintenance Amendments

HB195: Auricular Detoxification Amendments

HB196: Transfer of Domestic Violence Cases

HB205: County Officer Fees Amendments

HB209: Federalism Commission Amendments

HB210: Primary Care Spending Amendments

HB215: Project Entity Oversight Committee

HB216: Office of State Debt Collection Amendments

HB217: Telephone Solicitation Amendments

HB218: Ballot Measure Amendments

HB219: Uniform Unregulated Child Custody Transfer Act

HB225: Access to Medical Records Amendments

HB229: Property and Financial Offense Amendments

HB230: Refugee and Immigrant Student Policies Amendments

HB237: Local District Modifications

HB238: State Holiday Modifications

HB243: Regulatory Sandbox Program Amendments

HB245: Occupational Safety and Health Amendments

HB248: Juvenile Amendments

HB249: Juvenile Amendments Cross References

HB250: Environmental Quality Revenue Amendments

HB251: School Dropout Prevention Amendments

HB252: Employee Verification Requirements

HB257: Public Prosecutor Modifications

HB258: Political Action Committee Amendments

HB261: Civil Commitment Revisions

HB264: Municipal Alternate Voting Methods Amendments

HB270: Parent Access to School Data Comparison

HB276: Joint Tenancy Presumption Amendments

HB283: Mental Health Professional Licensing Amendments

HB287: Volunteer Government Workers Amendments

HB289: Insurance Coverage for Emergency Medical Service Personnel

HB290: School Readiness Amendments

HB291: Real Estate Interest Termination Amendments

HB292: Microenterprise Home Kitchen Amendments

HB319: Jordan River Improvement Amendments

HB335: Blockchain and Digital Innovation Task Force

HB338: Travel Insurance Amendments

HB341: Birth Certificate Amendments

HB344: Utah Medical Candor Act

HB345: Public Safety Employee Personal Data Amendments

HB346: Funding Independence in Foreign Language Education

HB355: Higher Education Financial Aid Amendments

HB357: Eminent Domain Appraisal Amendments

HB359: Eviction Records Amendments

HB360: Title 39a – National Guard and Militia Act

HB363: Modifications to Civil Commitment

HB380: School Enrollment Amendments

HB384: Anesthesia and Sedation Amendments

HB387: Ballot Processing Amendments

HB388: Local Districts Amendments

HB398: Traffic Safety Data Sharing Amendments

HB399: Government Record Amendments

HB400: Associate Physician License Amendments

HB403: Justice Reinvestment Initiative Modifications

HB406: Jail Photo Distribution Prohibition

HB411: Voting Administration Amendments

HB413: Medicaid Amendments

HB417: Online Course Access Amendments

HB418: Grid Resilience Committee

HB419: Audit Committee Authority Amendments

HB420: Title IX Reporting

HB428: School Safety Amendments

HB436: Amendments to the Division of Consumer Protection

HB437: Education Research and Innovation Amendments

HB439: Elected Public Body Transparency Amendments

HB440: Homeless Services Amendments

SB56: Criminal Stalking Exemption Amendments

SB102: Wireless Communication Device Use in a Motor Vehicle

SB134: Special Education Amendments

SB137: Property Decontamination Amendments

SB140: Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone Amendments

SB144: Genetic Privacy Amendments

SB150: Criminal Justice Data Management Task Force

SB161: Child Welfare Appeals Amendments

SB163: Administrative Rules Amendments

SB183: Financial Institutions Modifications

SB184: Recording Amendments

SB186: Funds Amendments

SB211: Income Tax Fund Amendments

SB220: Missing Child Identification Program

SB222: Commission on Housing Affordability Amendments

SB226: Higher Education Data Privacy and Governance Revisions

SB227: Consumer Privacy Act

SB233: Military Servicemember Child Enrollment

SB236: Pharmacy Practice Amendments

SB237: Counseling State Compact

SB238: Homeless Services Modifications

SB239: Congregate Care Program Amendments

SB240: Health Care Liability Insurance Amendments

SB242: Child Support Amendments

SB243: Parent-time Amendments

SB245: School Turnaround Program Revisions

The governor allowed two bills to become law without his signature:

SB49: State Film Production Incentives Amendments

SB203: Tire Recycling Fund Amendments

