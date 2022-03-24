Governor signs 104 bills of the 2022 General Legislative Session, allows two bills to become law without his signature

SALT LAKE CITY (March 24, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 104 bills and allowed two bills to become law without his signature. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 420. Information on these bills can be found below. Read more about other bills here.
- HB66: Public Employees’ Insurance Plan Amendments
- HB97: Identity Theft Reporting System Amendments
- HB120: Uniform Partition of Heirs’ Property Act
- HB132: Uniform Easement Relocation Act
- HB151: Retail Facility Incentive Payments Amendments
- HB153: Child Welfare Interview Requirements
- HB162: Period Products in Schools
- HB166: Water Facility Amendments
- HB168: Preferences of Water Rights Amendments
- HB171: Custodial Interrogation Amendments
- HB172: Federal Land Disposal Law Amendments
- HB181: Railroad Crossing Maintenance Amendments
- HB195: Auricular Detoxification Amendments
- HB196: Transfer of Domestic Violence Cases
- HB205: County Officer Fees Amendments
- HB209: Federalism Commission Amendments
- HB210: Primary Care Spending Amendments
- HB215: Project Entity Oversight Committee
- HB216: Office of State Debt Collection Amendments
- HB217: Telephone Solicitation Amendments
- HB218: Ballot Measure Amendments
- HB219: Uniform Unregulated Child Custody Transfer Act
- HB225: Access to Medical Records Amendments
- HB229: Property and Financial Offense Amendments
- HB230: Refugee and Immigrant Student Policies Amendments
- HB237: Local District Modifications
- HB238: State Holiday Modifications
- HB243: Regulatory Sandbox Program Amendments
- HB245: Occupational Safety and Health Amendments
- HB248: Juvenile Amendments
- HB249: Juvenile Amendments Cross References
- HB250: Environmental Quality Revenue Amendments
- HB251: School Dropout Prevention Amendments
- HB252: Employee Verification Requirements
- HB257: Public Prosecutor Modifications
- HB258: Political Action Committee Amendments
- HB261: Civil Commitment Revisions
- HB264: Municipal Alternate Voting Methods Amendments
- HB270: Parent Access to School Data Comparison
- HB276: Joint Tenancy Presumption Amendments
- HB283: Mental Health Professional Licensing Amendments
- HB287: Volunteer Government Workers Amendments
- HB289: Insurance Coverage for Emergency Medical Service Personnel
- HB290: School Readiness Amendments
- HB291: Real Estate Interest Termination Amendments
- HB292: Microenterprise Home Kitchen Amendments
- HB319: Jordan River Improvement Amendments
- HB335: Blockchain and Digital Innovation Task Force
- HB338: Travel Insurance Amendments
- HB341: Birth Certificate Amendments
- HB344: Utah Medical Candor Act
- HB345: Public Safety Employee Personal Data Amendments
- HB346: Funding Independence in Foreign Language Education
- HB355: Higher Education Financial Aid Amendments
- HB357: Eminent Domain Appraisal Amendments
- HB359: Eviction Records Amendments
- HB360: Title 39a – National Guard and Militia Act
- HB363: Modifications to Civil Commitment
- HB380: School Enrollment Amendments
- HB384: Anesthesia and Sedation Amendments
- HB387: Ballot Processing Amendments
- HB388: Local Districts Amendments
- HB398: Traffic Safety Data Sharing Amendments
- HB399: Government Record Amendments
- HB400: Associate Physician License Amendments
- HB403: Justice Reinvestment Initiative Modifications
- HB406: Jail Photo Distribution Prohibition
- HB411: Voting Administration Amendments
- HB413: Medicaid Amendments
- HB417: Online Course Access Amendments
- HB418: Grid Resilience Committee
- HB419: Audit Committee Authority Amendments
- HB420: Title IX Reporting
- HB428: School Safety Amendments
- HB436: Amendments to the Division of Consumer Protection
- HB437: Education Research and Innovation Amendments
- HB439: Elected Public Body Transparency Amendments
- HB440: Homeless Services Amendments
- SB56: Criminal Stalking Exemption Amendments
- SB102: Wireless Communication Device Use in a Motor Vehicle
- SB134: Special Education Amendments
- SB137: Property Decontamination Amendments
- SB140: Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone Amendments
- SB144: Genetic Privacy Amendments
- SB150: Criminal Justice Data Management Task Force
- SB161: Child Welfare Appeals Amendments
- SB163: Administrative Rules Amendments
- SB183: Financial Institutions Modifications
- SB184: Recording Amendments
- SB186: Funds Amendments
- SB211: Income Tax Fund Amendments
- SB220: Missing Child Identification Program
- SB222: Commission on Housing Affordability Amendments
- SB226: Higher Education Data Privacy and Governance Revisions
- SB227: Consumer Privacy Act
- SB233: Military Servicemember Child Enrollment
- SB236: Pharmacy Practice Amendments
- SB237: Counseling State Compact
- SB238: Homeless Services Modifications
- SB239: Congregate Care Program Amendments
- SB240: Health Care Liability Insurance Amendments
- SB242: Child Support Amendments
- SB243: Parent-time Amendments
- SB245: School Turnaround Program Revisions
The governor allowed two bills to become law without his signature:
