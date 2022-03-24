Work Planned at Route 22 (William Penn Highway) and Route 343 (S. Grove Street) Intersection in Bethel Township, Lebanon County

Final work related to bridge replacement project

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that work to complete a bridge replacement project on Route 22 (William Penn Highway) in Lebanon County is set to begin next week. This project involves the replacement of the bridge carrying Route 22 over Beach Run between the southern leg of Route 343 and Fredericksburg Road in Bethel Township.

Weather permitting, on Monday, March 28, the contractor will begin milling the existing pavement in and around the intersection of Route 22 (William Penn Highway) and Route 343 (South Grove Street).

This work will be followed by final paving and the placement of pavement markings.

There will be temporary lane shifts under flagging during daylight hours. Remaining work include concrete repairs, pipe inspection, guiderail installation and seeding.

This work is scheduled to take several weeks to complete.

In addition to replacing the bridge, which was completed last year, this project also includes reconstructing roadway approaches, new drainage, new guide rail, pavement markings and signing.

Lobar Site Development is the prime contractor on this $3,436,254 two-bridge contract. The contract also includes the replacement of a bridge on Route 934 in North Annville Township, which opened to traffic last year.

