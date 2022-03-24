Lane Changes in Effect March 29 for the Ball's Bend Safety Improvement Project, Butler County

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that traffic patterns on State Route 228 will be changed as of March 29 as part of the Ball's Bend Safety Improvement Project in Butler County.

On March 28, 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. contractor, Independence Excavating of Independence, Ohio, will be moving barriers to create new traffic lanes. Once the barriers are moved, Route 228 Eastbound will have a dedicated left turn lane onto Route 8 Northbound and a through/right turn lane. Westbound will remain one lane.

Motorists should expect delays near the Route 8 and Park Road intersections on State Route 228 in Middlesex Township, Butler County.

This $26.5 million safety improvement project is anticipated to be completed in Spring 2025.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

