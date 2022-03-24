Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,236 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,366 in the last 365 days.

Wolf Hollow Wildlife Area forest wildlife stewardship plan open house rescheduled for April 18 in Corydon

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a public open house on April 18, at 6 p.m. at the Wayne County Iowa State University Extension office, 220 East Jefferson Street, Suite 1, in Corydon, to discuss the history of the Wolf Hollow Wildlife Area and the proposed forest wildlife stewardship plan developed specifically for the area.

The forest wildlife stewardship plan is a guide for future management of the wildlife area which will focus on maintaining wildlife habitat, reducing invasive species along with promoting long-term sustainability of the forest resource at Wolf Hollow.

This will be an informal open house where DNR representatives will be on hand from the Wildlife Bureau to answer questions and discuss future plans at Wolf Hollow with the public.

This meeting, originally set for March 8 in Lucas County, was rescheduled after a tornado south of Chariton destroyed Pin Oak Lodge and caused extensive damage to the surrounding area.

You just read:

Wolf Hollow Wildlife Area forest wildlife stewardship plan open house rescheduled for April 18 in Corydon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.