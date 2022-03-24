Wolf Hollow Wildlife Area forest wildlife stewardship plan open house rescheduled for April 18 in Corydon

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a public open house on April 18, at 6 p.m. at the Wayne County Iowa State University Extension office, 220 East Jefferson Street, Suite 1, in Corydon, to discuss the history of the Wolf Hollow Wildlife Area and the proposed forest wildlife stewardship plan developed specifically for the area.

The forest wildlife stewardship plan is a guide for future management of the wildlife area which will focus on maintaining wildlife habitat, reducing invasive species along with promoting long-term sustainability of the forest resource at Wolf Hollow.

This will be an informal open house where DNR representatives will be on hand from the Wildlife Bureau to answer questions and discuss future plans at Wolf Hollow with the public.

This meeting, originally set for March 8 in Lucas County, was rescheduled after a tornado south of Chariton destroyed Pin Oak Lodge and caused extensive damage to the surrounding area.