Sensors Converge 2022 Unveils Conference Program, Brings the Biggest Design Engineering Trends to California in June

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex and the Fierce Technology Group today unveiled the conference program for Sensors Converge 2022, the only in-person event covering the biggest design engineering trends. The event takes place June 27-29 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. From sensors and chips to the cloud, Sensors Converge features the technologies and applications driving innovation. Register here.



Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Technology – Sensors & Electronics said, “As the only event covering the biggest design engineering trends, we’ve curated a conference program like no other featuring some of the industry’s top experts and implementers as well as cutting-edge case studies and real-world engineering stories. We look forward to bringing the sensors and electronics community together to learn, innovate and network.”

The Sensors Converge Conference Program provides top-notch education and training for professionals who design with and integrate sensors, sensor systems, and sensor applications and are shaping the future roadmap of the electronics industry. This year’s program features two new tracks and more case studies than ever before, including stories on “Importance of Testing – How to Test Your Sensor Networks & Products Successfully,” “Deployment of Sensors to Detect and Track Wildfires in Colorado,” “Personal Air Quality Monitoring Using Embedded AI,” “Unlocking the Full Potential of 5G Mobile Edge,” and much more.

Sensors Converge will offer sessions through nine tracks:

5G Connectivity

Agriculture Sensing & Technology – NEW!

Environmental Sensing & Sustainability – NEW!

Industrial & Manufacturing

Interoperability & Standards

IoT

MedTech

Smart Homes, Buildings & Cities

Smart Sensors & Sensor Fusion



Featured speakers include:

Joseph Antony, Underwriters Laboratories, LLC

Gaurav Bansal, Blue River Technology, a John Deere Company

Brendan Barbello, Google

Carsten Baumann, Schneider Electric

Marco Belcastro, Tyndall National Institute

Brandon Branham, City of Peachtree Corners

Sheryl Ehrman, San Jose State University

Ibrahim Gedeon, Telus

Neomar Giacomini, Whirlpool Corporation

Ammar Rayes, Cisco Systems

Meeta Roy, Peloton Interactive

Nilli Martinez Sisniega, VIEW

Ashok Vaseashta, International Clean Water Institute



In addition to the main conference program, Sensors Converge will offer Pre-Conference Symposia on Monday, June 28 providing a deep dive into critical sensors topics and technologies. Pre-Conference Symposia are included in the All Access Pass and can be added on to any Conference Pass or Expo Hall Pass. This year’s Pre-Conference themes include:

Sensors Converge with Energy Harvesting to Enable Ultra-Low Power IoT Deployments – presented by PowerRox

MEMS & Smart Sensors – presented by MEMS & Sensors Industry Group

Printed/Flexible Electronics – presented by Roger Grace Associates

Smart Homes

On the Sensors Converge Expo Floor over 200 exhibitors will showcase the latest sensing technologies and identify new ways to improve products and expand their capabilities using sensors. Cutting-edge technology areas will also be highlighted in Zones and Theaters on the Expo Floor with an exclusive focus on IoT & Wireless, 5G, Power, MEMS & Emerging Tech, Autonomous, MedTech and Startups.

Sensors Converge will be co-located with Embedded Technologies Conference & Expo, Autonomous Technologies Conference, and Metaverse Global Congress.

Sensors Converge offers several registration options, including the All-Access Pass, which provides access to the entire event, Conference passes to Sensors and co-located events, and the Expo Hall Pass, which offers access to the Expo Hall. Early bird rates end April 22. For more information, visit: https://www.sensorsexpo.com/register .

