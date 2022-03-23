UZBEKISTAN, March 23 - On TIIF-2022 discussed the horizons of attracting investment in the tourism sector

A plenary session on the development of tourism in Uzbekistan was held as part of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, which began its work on March 24.

One of the priorities of the forum is to reveal to the world business community the impressive prospects and opportunities of the domestic tourism sector as a priority for foreign investors.

The speakers noted that Uzbekistan - the owner of a huge tourist and recreational potential, which has 7.4 thousand objects of cultural heritage, 209 of them - in the four museums are included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. State policy in the field of tourism is aimed at transforming this industry into one of the locomotives of accelerated integrated development of regions and their infrastructure - this will solve the most important socio-economic tasks, increase employment, improve the country’s image and investment attractiveness.

- Our strengths are historical cities, included in the UNESCO list. Uzbekistan is a safe country for tourists, - said First Deputy Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ulugbek Azamov. - We are developing resorts and places for tourism, open to investors. Uzbekistan is becoming a hub, we are providing many services, so the infrastructure is needed. If a tourist wants to walk around Khiva in the evening and drink cocktails - you need to give him the opportunity.

- We have regulators, we have airports, we have hotels. It seems to me that without investment, without money, they can’t do anything. Tourism is an industry that unites people. This area is also attractive for investment, - said Ulugbek Kasimkhojaev, Director of the Agency for Attracting Direct Investment. - Residents of 90 countries can visit Uzbekistan without visas, another 60 - can get it through the Internet, so it is worth paying attention to their requirements. There’s a saying that a guest is more important than a parent. What could be more attractive for foreign investors? Uzbekistan is open for business, and tourism is developing very quickly.

From 2014 to 2019, the number of tourists to Uzbekistan increased from 1.9 to 6.9 million. In 2019, the country adopted one of the key documents that initiated global changes - Concept of tourism development in the Republic of Uzbekistan in 2019-2025, which identified the main vectors of work: improvement of the regulatory and legal framework in the sphere of tourism activities, the implementation of international norms and standards, the development of infrastructure and the creation of an accessible and comfortable environment for visitors to Uzbekistan, the diversification of tourist product and services, strengthening the image of the country as safe for travel and recreation.

- Tourism brings not only profit, but also provides people with jobs. It is important to concentrate women in tourism. The main goal is to remove bureaucratic restrictions, told Boeing Regional Director Mario Ebsim. - Uzbekistan is the first country in Asia to have dreamliners - pioneer aircraft routes. Since 2017, passengers from New York have flown without transfers.

Experts estimate that every dollar of direct expenditure on tourism services generates about three additional dollars in related industries. For many foreign tourists could be more attractive tours involving visits to several countries in Asia.

- If people do not travel, hotels will lose their relevance, and people - jobs. I personally observed the transformation of tourism in Uzbekistan and positively assess all changes. There is everything necessary for the development of tourism, so in 2022-2023 we plan to open a hotel in Bukhara, - said regional vice-president Hyatt Punit Tandon. - Tourism has grown rapidly since the easing of currency restrictions. Improving relations with neighbours is a very big and useful thing. In addition, you also have many airlines that connect Uzbekistan with other countries, which is also of interest to investors.

Since May 1, grants for youth initiatives in the field of tourism are being introduced to support workers of the sphere - young entrepreneurs will be able to receive up to 50 million sums for the development of activities. For each tourist arriving here for a period of at least 5 days, the state budget will pay $ 10, during the winter season - $25.

- Current forum is a huge event, very important for the development of the country. Airports are in every region, and ensuring their good performance is very important for the development of the tourism sector, - said the chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Airports Rano Juraeva. - To support the demand for air travel now in the country, we initiated the creation of a regional airline last year. The number of regional transports is low and needs to be developed, so we plan to open about 40 routes. Now people get by car, train, and experience inconveniences like ticket shortages. Almost a million people used the services of a domestic airline last year, but in fact, the demand is much higher and it needs to be satisfied. We have recently opened an airport in Samarkand, and the State has implemented this project, including through the investment of private partners.

The Tashkent International Investment Forum is the first event of this kind and scale in our country, bringing together on its site more than 1.5 thousand large investors and high-level guests from 56 countries.

Source: Ministry of Tourism and cultural heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan