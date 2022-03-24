AG Derek Schmidt statement on legislative approval of proposed constitutional amendment to boost oversight of government regulations

KANSAS, March 24 - TOPEKA – (March 24, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued the following statement regarding the Legislature’s approval of House Concurrent Resolution 5014, which proposes amending the Kansas constitution to authorize greater legislative oversight of rules and regulations created by Kansas administrative agencies:

“I commend the Senate and the House of Representatives for presenting to Kansas voters this proposed regulatory-accountability amendment to our state constitution.

“When it comes to lawmaking, the buck is supposed to stop with the people’s elected representatives in the Legislature. But the reality of the modern regulatory state is that the Legislature often passes the buck by granting broad power to regulatory agencies and then has no meaningful recourse when an agency uses that power to create an ill-advised rule or regulation. As a result, government regulations with the binding effect of law too often are conceived, written and enforced by regulatory agencies – an unelected bureaucracy acting as the proverbial judge, jury and executioner – and the people’s elected lawmakers are left with no recourse beyond lobbying the agency to change its mind or deploying the blunt instrument of amending the underlying statute that delegated regulatory power to the agency in the first place.

“Kansans will now have the opportunity to join those states – some ‘red’ and some ‘blue’ – that have insisted on greater democratic accountability for their bureaucracies through the more-precise oversight tool called a ‘legislative veto.’ A legislative veto would enable the Legislature to reject specific agency rules and regulations in a targeted manner, acting as a check-and-balance over regulatory sprawl and making the Legislature itself more accountable to the people of Kansas for how agencies use the power the Legislature has given them. This is a victory for regulatory accountability and citizen control of state government, and I am hopeful Kansas voters will approve the proposed amendment in November.”

The Senate approved the proposed amendment last night 27-12, and the House of Representatives previously had approved it 85-39. It will appear on the ballot for the November 8, 2022, general election, and Kansas voters will decide whether it should be added to the state constitution.