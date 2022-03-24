Families in northeast B.C. benefit from $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces

CANADA, March 24 - More parents in northeast B.C. will see dramatic savings as five child care sites are welcomed into the $10 a Day child care program.

At these sites, families will pay no more than $200 per month per child for full-time enrolment during regular business hours.

“These affordable $10 a Day child care spaces will make an incredible difference in the lives of families in northeast B.C.,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care. “With more affordable child care, parents in the northeast will be able to focus more on their savings and will have more money to participate in activities throughout the community, which economically benefits everyone.”

In Budget 2021, the Province committed to expanding the number of $10 a Day spaces in B.C. by converting 3,750 licensed child care spaces into low-cost spaces for families. The 299 new $10 a Day spaces in the northeast are part of this commitment.

“When our ChildCareBC plan is fully implemented, no family will pay more than $10 a day for licensed child care,” added Chen. “As we work toward that goal, tens of thousands of parents are already benefiting by saving up to $1,600 a month on child care. Through Budget 2022, more savings are on the way for all types of child care.”

This expansion increases the number of $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces available for families from 2,500 when the program began in 2018 to more than 6,500. By partnering with the Government of Canada through the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces will more than double again to 12,500 by December 2022.

“We are excited to be providing quality, inclusive and accessible child care in the northeast of our province,” said Lynette Mikalishen, director of Child Care Services, YMCA of Northern BC. “Now, with the support of the $10 a Day program through ChildCareBC, we ensure that it is affordable for everyone. Having these $10 a Day child care spaces for the children and families of Chetwynd goes hand-in-hand with the YMCA mission of strengthening communities by helping children and families thrive.”

In addition to $10 a Day child care investments, Budget 2022 builds on existing provincial funding that helps tens of thousands of families continue paying less for child care, who are saving as much as $1,600 a month per child through provincial investments such as the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative and the Affordable Child Care Benefit. Already 93% of eligible licensed child care providers have enrolled in the fee-reduction initiative, saving families as much as $350 per month per child.

“The $10 a Day ChildCareBC funding is not only greatly affecting my family but others as well,” said Kristan, parent of a child at the YMCA Chetwynd Care and Learning Centre. “Many moms stay at home because the cost of daycare outweighed the wages made and this allows so many of us to be able to actually afford to work. It gives more children the opportunity to socialize and get the experience they need to be successful in kindergarten. We get the best of both worlds with this grant, and it has been something needed for so long in many communities.”

With new federal investments, the average rate of child care will be reduced by 50% from 2019 levels for children five and younger by the end of this year.

Quick Facts:

Since 2018, northeast B.C. has opened seven $10 a Day ChildCareBC sites, offering a total of 390 spaces.

Since 2018, the Province has invested over $64 million to provide affordable, quality and inclusive child care in the northeast, including $27 million in direct savings to parents.

So far in 2021-22, fee reductions have been approved for more than 68,600 child care spaces at more than 3,600 child care facilities in B.C. through the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative.

An average of 29,700 child care spaces receive support through the Affordable Child Care Benefit every month. Parents making less than $45,000 can receive 100% funding and those making as much as $111,000 can receive partial funding.

Learn More:

For more information on the $10 a Day ChildCareBC sites, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/childcare10aDaysites

