Texas IT Company Offers $5,000 Scholarships to Technology Students
I think it’s amazing that a small company can give out such a generous scholarship, not even big companies will do that for students pursuing a technical or STEM education...”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston’s 3rd Largest Cybersecurity Company and MSP (Managed Service Provider) 500 Award Winner is now offering a way for aspiring freshman, undergraduate, and graduate students in Texas to achieve their goals via the $5,000 Kathy Pace Technology Scholarship program. Individuals who desire a degree in technology are being encouraged to apply before the upcoming deadline, May 1st, 2022.
— Douglas Gibberman, 2018 Kathy Pace Scholarship winner
The Kathy Pace Technology Scholarship honors the late mother of Chris Pace, CEO and Founder of Centre Technologies. Kathy Pace strongly believed in the value of hard work, individuality, compassion, and commitment. When Chris Pace decided to offer a scholarship program for students with a passion for technology, it was only fitting to name it after the person he looked up to the most, Kathy Pace. These scholarships can be used to pay for tuition and other school-related expenses.
"My mom always taught me to do everything I do the right way, no matter how much effort it takes. She also taught me to take ownership and be honest," says Chris Pace on his mother's role in his success. "She was a mentor on hard work and being proactive about what you want. I have stories where she taught me this all over the place, from chores to sports, to school. These lessons are instilled within Centre’s core values, and I believe they have paved the foundation of our success.".
The Kathy Pace Scholarship originated in 2016 and has since helped multiple aspiring college students to achieve their goals in technology education. "I think it’s amazing that a small company can give out such a generous scholarship, not even big companies will do that for students pursuing a technical or STEM education. I think Centre is doing a great job at promoting a scholarship such as this because it encourages students to continue their education in the technical field and we need more technical people." says Douglas Gibberman, the 2018 Kathy Pace Scholarship winner, on the scholarship opportunity.
Residents in Texas and Louisiana can apply for the $5,000 Kathy Pace Scholarship Program online at www.kathypacescholarship.com. Applications will be accepted until the May 1st, 2022 deadline. All who are interested in furthering their education in technology are encouraged to apply.
