N.C. Plant Conservation Scientific Committee to meet April 7 at the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center 

The N.C. Plant Conservation Scientific Committee will discuss conservation program updates and the opportunity to incorporate plant species into the State Wildlife Action Plan.    

Thursday, April 7, 1 to 3 p.m.  

  Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center: 4400 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh, NC 27607 Room A201A. 

The N.C. Plant Conservation Program develops regulations, voluntary programs and cooperative partnerships to help protect imperiled species and their habitats. Responsibilities include the listing of North Carolina's protected plant species and the development of conservation programs designed to permanently protect them. Acquisition and management of important plant sites and habitats are among many methods used to boost and preserve native plants and their ecosystems. 

Contact Lori Wright at 919-707-3755 or by email at lorene.wright@ncagr.gov or Lesley Starke at 919-707-3758 or by email at lesley.starke@ncagr.gov to RSVP for this meeting or for more details on agenda items.                         

