BRAND3D LAUNCHES CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGN WITH KEVIN O’LEARY FOR INNOVATIVE 3D VISUALIZATION TECHNOLOGIES
DISRUPTING THE RETAIL SPACE AND CREATING A MORE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
Our Telly Award™ winning Software-as-a-service platform provides user-friendly tools that allow any online business to quickly create an immersive 3D experience”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRAND3D brings its innovative solution to transform the retail space into what consumers want: a more interactive experience. Brand3D announced today that it is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kevin O'Leary's StartEngine platform to finance the expansion of its 3D technologies platform that currently has over 100,000 users.
— Hans Hansen, CEO of Brand 3D
The experts at Brand3D are transforming retail spaces and consumer experiences to help prepare retailers and consumers alike for shopping in the metaverse. These 3D technologies allow for a 360-degree view of a product with dimension and life-like detail thereby bridging the gap between real and virtual shopping experiences. Today’s crowdfunding for Brand3D is serving the demand that generational consumers have sparked in the retail space.
The company’s product offers a cost-effective SaaS platform to enhance 3D content allowing consumers to engage with products in a more visual way. The platform dramatically increases conversion rates for retailers, reduces product returns and creates happier customers.
For more information visit: https://startengine.com/brand3d/
ABOUT Brand3D,
BRAND3D is a U.S, based company that has revolutionized the product visualization by unifying legacy 2D/360 product photography with 3D photogrammetry and state-of-the-art 3D product modeling. Our solutions are for product placement in both existing eCommerce environments as well as creating and enabling new and compelling consumer experiences on the web, mobile or in Augmented Reality.
Kathy Molina
Brand3D Media Contact
+1 480-678-1312
press@brand3d.com