Strategic Communications Conference Attracts Top Corporate, Military and Government Leaders to Washington DC April 25-26

Annual conference on strategic communications attracts global professionals

Strategic Communications Conference April 25-26, 2022 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC

11th StratCommWorld Conference Features U.S. Army Cyber Command, Global Brands Including Peraton, BAE Systems, L3 Technologies, CSX, and Top NGOs.

— Robert Grupp, StratCommWorld Director
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the country's top public affairs and corporate communications executives, together with senior military officers, will assemble in Washington, D.C. on April 25-26 to identify innovative strategies designed to provide attendees with a leadership edge.

“Every year, our speakers and panelists are chosen to share the ideas that no one else quite sees, or that groups don’t yet understand well enough to execute,” said Robert Grupp, Conference Director, and Graduate Program Instructor at the University of Florida. “These are digital trends and strategies with the most potential to change the game.”

StratCommWorld takes place at the National Press Club. A complete agenda, faculty list, and registration information are available at www.stratcomm.world.

“Many professionals are a little networking-starved and tired of two years of virtual events, and they are returning to in-person conferences and national industry events,” Grupp added. “StratCommWorld offers access to leading thinkers and a collegial community to help people function more effectively.”

Featured Speakers

• Lt Gen Stephen G. Fogarty, Commanding General, US ARMY CYBER COMMAND
• Elizabeth K. Brienza, Vice President, Communications, L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES
• Shawn Turner, Senior Advisor for Strategic Engagement, US DEPT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS
• Roela Santos, Vice President, Communications, Intelligence & Security, BAE SYSTEMS
• Emily Nipps, Director of Communications, TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
• Doug Jordan, Course Director, JOINT SPECIAL OPERATIONS UNIVERSITY
• Sherry Sanderford, Public Relations Leader, WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT
• Brian Wagner, Senior Director of Strategic Communications, PERATON
• Bryan Tucker, Vice President, Corporate Communications, CSX
• And more! See www.stratcomm.world for the complete program and list of speakers.

Event sponsors include Bayer, Bell Flight, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Michigan State University, The Next Practice Group, Peraton, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, and the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The conference is organized by UF and the nonprofit Strategic Communications Leadership Initiative.

For general information, please contact Robert W. Grupp, StratCommWorld Director, at +1-727-888-3738 or connect@stratcomm.world.

SOURCE The Strategic Communications Leadership Initiative, Inc.

Robert Grupp
University of Florida
+1 727-888-3738
connect@stratcomm.world
Strategic Communications Conference Attracts Top Corporate, Military and Government Leaders to Washington DC April 25-26

