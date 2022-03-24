Embattled Horse Trainer Bob Baffert Loses Numerous Potential Kentucky Derby Contenders to Other Trainers
We are pleased to see these horses moved away from embattled trainer Bob Baffert and hope the moves are an indication that Baffert sees the writing on the wall.”ARCADIA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, embattled horse trainer Bob Baffert announced that several potential Kentucky Derby contenders trained by Baffert were moved to other trainers. The moves come on the heels of Kentucky Judge Thomas Wingate's ruling against Baffert earlier this week. Animal Wellness Action executive director Marty Irby issued the following statement in response:
"We are pleased to see these horses moved away from embattled trainer Bob Baffert and hope the moves are an indication that Baffert sees the writing on the wall," said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action who was honored in 2020 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, II for his work to protect horses. "Baffert should take a step back, accept the punishment and suspensions imposed on him by Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, and stay as far away from the 148th Kentucky Derby as possible. That is what is best for the horses, and best for the credibility of the event."
Baffert, who recently suffered his third loss in the Kentucky case related the late Medina Spirit, was stripped of the 2021 Kentucky Derby title in February, and the title was awarded to Mandaloun, who originally finished second in the running of the 147th Kentucky Derby.
Animal Wellness Action led the charge on the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act in the animal protection space working with coalition partners such as The Jockey Club; NYRA; The Breeders’ Cup; Water, Hay, Oats Alliance; and Stronach Group, and Irby testified before Congress at a 2020 House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on the legislation. The legislation was later signed into law by President Donald J. Trump in December of 2020 and takes effect in July of this year.
Animal Wellness Action (AWA) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies, and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.
