Waveband Communications to Participate in Law Enforcement Equipment and Technology Expo 2022
Waveband Communications will exhibit at Law Enforcement Equipment and Technology Expo in El Paso, Texas, on May 4th, 2022
"ELDERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waveband Communications, a two-way radio accessories manufacturer, will attend the Law Enforcement Equipment and Technology Expo at Biggs Army Airfield in El Paso, Texas, on May 4th, 2022. The event is in participation with the U.S. Border Patrol Special Operations Group (SOG) Morale, Welfare, and Rec Association (MWR). The exhibition will offer an opportunity to discover and showcase hundreds of industry products on display. Waveband will be showcasing several two-way radio accessories.
— Nick Hohman, President of Waveband Communications
The event will take place in El Paso, Texas on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm MDT. The event will host around 100 vendors including the nation’s leading manufacturers showcasing tactical equipment, apparel, eyewear, weapon systems, optics, tactical lighting, and more.
“As a first-time participant, we are looking forward to attending this event and having an opportunity to meet with U.S. Border Patrol and public safety from across the nation.” Said Nick Hohman, President of Waveband Communications. “This expo will allow us to meet with event attendees and discuss how our products will enhance their communication on the field.”
Waveband Communications will showcase a selection of their accessories including two-way radio batteries, chargers, speaker microphones, headsets, earpieces, and more that are compatible with radios mostly used by border patrol agents.
The Law Enforcement Equipment and Technology Expo is an organization for market research and reviewing current industry products and services that meet the needs of the United States Border Patrol SOG. In collaboration with the Border Patrol Foundation, this event honors and celebrates agents who protect our border.
About Waveband Communications
Waveband Communications is a manufacturer of two-way radio accessories for major radio brands including BK Technologies, Motorola, Kenwood, L3Harris, and more. Waveband accessories are used in support with United States Border Patrol agents across the nation. For more information on the products that Waveband Communications offers visit their website at www.wvbandcoms.com
For information regarding this press release or its contents, please contact Taylor Thomas at tthomas@wvbandcoms.com or 800-806-1076
