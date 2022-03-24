Women in eDiscovery Announces Raquel Tamez as Keynote Speaker

Chief inclusion and engagement officer to drive DEI and women empowerment message

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women in eDiscovery (WiE), an organization that brings together women interested in technology related to the legal profession, announced today that Raquel Tamez will deliver the keynote address, entitled “Transition, Transformation and Transcendence: Conquering your Second Mountain,” at its upcoming conference. The conference will be held at Paradise Point, San Diego’s Island Resort, May 2–4, 2022.



Throughout her career, Tamez has made it her mission to bring greater diversity, equity and inclusion to traditionally male-dominated industries. Her leadership philosophy centers on the “Three Ts”: transition, transformation and transcendence. Tamez will discuss these concepts in greater detail, along with what we as women leaders can do to empower one another—and the next generation of female talent.

Tamez is currently the chief inclusion and engagement officer at Charles River Associates, a leading global consulting firm that offers economic, financial and strategic expertise to major law firms, corporations, accounting firms and governments around the world.

“I’m deeply honored to have the opportunity to connect with such a dynamic and trailblazing group of women professionals,” says Tamez. “Having led eDiscovery and information governance efforts as corporate counsel at a tech company, it’s interesting to see how much the industry has evolved in terms of innovation. But when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion, we still have work to do. Convenings like these are critical to ensuring that we continue to move onward and upward in this ever-important field.”

Tamez’s keynote address is scheduled at 1pm, Monday, May 2, and will be followed by a fireside chat with Beth Finkle, executive director of Women in eDiscovery.

The conference theme is “Knowledge, Network and Revive.” The core elements will include educational sessions, many network and relationship-building opportunities and ways to revive the passion for professional and personal wellness.

The conference will be in person only at Paradise Point, a resort hotel in San Diego on a 44-acre island tucked away in gentle Mission Bay. It is minutes from the heart of downtown but has the atmosphere of a secluded island escape with all the comforts and top amenities, including a spa, pools and recreational activities on the property.

Women in eDiscovery members are women who work within the legal industry, including general counsel, law firm partners and associates, chief operating officers, paralegals, litigation support and eDiscovery professionals. Membership is free, and its executive board, regional directors and local chapter boards operate on a volunteer basis.

Local chapters typically hold an educational session, some CLE accredited, each month, and the leadership board organizes larger events around major legal technology trade shows and association meetings throughout the year.

Women in eDiscovery (www.womeninediscovery.org) is an organization that brings together women around the world who are interested in technology related to the legal industry. Its goal is to provide opportunities for businesswomen to grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and recognition.

