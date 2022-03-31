Maryland Cybersecurity Training Program by Transmosis Now Accepting Applicants for Scholarships Worth $10,000
Transmosis and Maryland Cyber Skills Alliance, backed by EARN Maryland, to offer fully subsidized CompTIA cybersecurity training, certifications to winners
By offering these scholarships and the opportunity for those with a passion for technology to rapidly train... we are ensuring Maryland’s pipeline of cybersecurity talent can help meet these demands.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transmosis, a nationally recognized cybersecurity workforce developer, today announced it is offering fully subsidized CompTIA cybersecurity training and certification to a select number of Maryland residents in a bid to address the state’s shortage of skilled cybersecurity workers. Funds were awarded to Transmosis to expand its proprietary virtual Security Operations Center (vSOC) Analyst Training Program through the Maryland Department of Labor’s successful EARN program.
— Chase Norlin, Transmosis CEO
EARN Maryland is a highly competitive workforce development grant program that helps businesses cultivate the skilled workforce they need to compete while preparing Marylanders for meaningful careers. Through EARN, Transmosis will expand its innovative vSOC Analyst Training program in offering Marylanders the opportunity to receive advanced industry driven cybersecurity training and certification.
Previous graduates have successfully graduated to become SOC Analysts, Cyber Security Analysts, Threat Intelligence Analysts, Vulnerability Analysts, Information Security Analysts, IT Security Analysts, Cyber Threat Analysts, and Security Administrators. Transmosis EARN grants have developed cybersecurity talent among underrepresented groups, the unemployed, underemployed, veterans, and youth.
Transmosis will provide qualified Maryland applicants with full scholarships worth $10,000 each that fast track them into high paying cybersecurity careers.
“The global cybersecurity industry is booming, and there are hundreds of thousands of jobs currently needing to be filled. In Maryland, employer demand for cybersecurity professionals has massively accelerated, with the state being second in the U.S. for emerging technologies and innovation. By offering these scholarships and the opportunity for those with a passion for technology to rapidly train and become certified, we are ensuring Maryland’s pipeline of cybersecurity talent can help meet these demands,” says Chase Norlin, CEO of Transmosis.
The program is slated to start in April 2022. Interested Maryland candidates can apply for the chance to receive a fully subsidized $10,000 cybersecurity certification scholarship by visiting: https://grant.transmosis.com/maryland-grant.
###
Transmosis is a nationally recognized cybersecurity workforce developer that enables American workers to develop new careers in the rapidly growing information security industry. Transmosis is the creator of transmosisONE, an enterprise class cybersecurity platform designed to protect business of any size from today's modern threats. To learn more, please visit: www.transmosis.com.
Transmosis PR
Transmosis
pr@transmosis.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn