Savile Capital Partners Originates $52M Construction Loan for 133-Unit Apartment Project in San Gabriel, CA

Savile Capital Partners has originated a $52 million non-recourse loan to fund the construction of a mixed-use project located in San Gabriel, CA.
Savile Capital Partners (www.savcp.com) a commercial real estate capital advisory firm with offices in Los Angeles, Washington DC and London, has originated a $52 million non-recourse loan to fund the construction of a mixed-use project located in San Gabriel, CA. The structured financing was provided by a combination of a senior and mezzanine lender.
— Don Sherman
The project will include 133 market-rate apartment units, over 50,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial/retail space and subterranean parking. Residential amenities include separate ingress/egress, dedicated residential lobby, community rooms and a fitness center. The project is prominently located on a main thoroughfare in the San Gabriel Valley and will enjoy nearly 600 feet of street frontage.
“The San Gabriel Valley is a dynamic up-and-coming residential market offering high-quality housing at more affordable pricing when compared to Pasadena, San Marino and Arcadia to the north. The project is proximate to innumerable dining, shopping and entertainment amenities, as well as all the major employment centers within the greater Los Angeles area” said Savile Capital Partners Principal Don Sherman. “The project was complicated by the fact that the subterranean parking and commercial/retail component were separately financed from the residential component. After presenting the project to over 20 potential lenders, we were able to source a structured financial solution that provided the Borrower with loan proceeds sufficient to complete the project on a non-recourse basis and at extremely competitive pricing.”
The loan was originated by Savile Capital Partners' Los Angeles office.

