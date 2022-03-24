Ibeo Appoints Dr. Stefan Gros as CFO and Christophe Minster as COO to the Management Board
Reorganization of the management structure at Ibeo Automotive Systems
Our strategic goal is to establish ourselves among the top three suppliers for automotive lidar systems and become one of the leading providers of lidar technology”HAMBURG, MICHIGAN, GERMANY, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamburg-based lidar specialist Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH is reorganizing its top management, creating a management structure under which Ibeo can continue to grow rapidly and sustainably. The previous Program Director ibeoNEXT Christophe Minster moves up to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Stefan Gros joins the company as Chief Financial Officer. The decision was made in close coordination with Ibeo's shareholders ZF Friedrichshafen and AAC Technologies.
• Strengthening of the management team in line with planned corporate growth and to ensure economic sustainability
• Dr. Ulrich Lages remains unchanged in his position as CEO, company founder and co-partner
As a specialist for lidar sensors, and associated perception software systems, Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH is playing a decisive role in shaping the future of mobility. In the process, the company has grown in recent years to over 430 employees. By the end of 2022, Ibeo plans to be the first company worldwide to start series production of solid-state lidar sensors, further defining the benchmark in this expanding market.
In order to continue sustainable growth, the management structure has been adapted. "Our strategic goal is to establish ourselves among the top three suppliers for automotive lidar systems and become one of the leading providers of lidar technology for the industrial and consumer electronics markets. With the new management structure, we are expanding our expertise, particularly in the areas of financing and investors, thereby making our company future-proof in the long term." says Dr. Ulrich Lages.
The new Ibeo CFO, Dr. Stefan Gros, has 25 years of expertise in senior management positions in the areas of finance, business transformation, capital markets and brings a very high level of strategic competence to the company. As CFO, he successfully managed well-known international companies, including private equity-owned and listed corporations. "Ibeo is a fast-growing company in a segment that is enormously important for the mobility of the future. I am very much looking forward to the new tasks and working with the entire team," said Dr. Stefan Gros.
After working more than 20 years for various major Automotive suppliers and most recently as Program Director for the ibeoNEXT sensor for around three years, Christophe Minster is stepping up within the company as managing director and COO. "As a company, we are currently at the crossroads of what is probably the most important change in mobility with the strong goal of improving safety for all. In my new position, I will be able to apply my operational and business development experiences directly to Ibeo's product development and sales strategy," Minster concludes.
About Ibeo:
Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH has established itself as a global technology leader for Lidar sensors (English acronym for Light Detection And Ranging) and the associated products and software tools. This technology is used as an assistance system in cars and in the field of autonomous driving. Ibeo has set itself the goal of reinventing mobility by turning vehicles into cooperative partners, thus making road traffic even safer. In total, Ibeo employs more than 400 people at its sites in Hamburg, Eindhoven (Netherlands) and Detroit (USA). Automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG has held a stake in Ibeo since 2016: initially via Zukunft Ventures GmbH, and since 2019 via ZF Automotive Germany GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZF. In 2018, Ibeo celebrated its 20th anniversary. In 2021, AAC Technologies became a shareholder in Ibeo.
For more information, visit www.ibeo-as.com.
