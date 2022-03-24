Polled: One-Third of Executive Employees Changed Jobs in 2021
Bolster surveyed 5,000+ members and found 31%, changed jobs in 2021. 28.3% changed companies, 87.8% changed industries, 71.8% moved to a new location.
In this poll, executives who made career shifts changed nearly everything about their employment status. We’ve never seen an employment environment quite like this in our lifetime.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bolster, an executive talent marketplace, analyzed 5,000+ member profiles to better understand the impact of the Great Resignation on C-level executives in the United States and job moves in 2021. Bolster found that nearly 1 in 3 executives in their network, 31 percent, changed jobs in 2021. Of those who changed jobs, 28.3 percent sought opportunities with different companies. Of those who made a career change, a whopping 87.8 percent, or nine out of ten executives, changed industries! And of those who wanted a change of scenery, 71.8 percent really moved, by going to a different region.
— Matt Blumberg, CEO of Bolster
Why are these numbers so important? For one, it shows that the pandemic’s impact on workers created an impetus to make a change. For some, that meant founding their own company (five percent), or moving to a new location, and for others, it meant smaller changes like joining a board (13 percent), or pursuing a passion.
“Through this poll, we found executives who made career shifts wanted something entirely different, with the majority of job switchers changing nearly everything about their employment status,” said Matt Blumberg, CEO of Bolster. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen an employment environment quite like this in our lifetime. Employers have jobs to fill and employees are being more selective and really going after jobs that they see will give them better work life balance and fulfilling positions.”
“After 22 years in the marketing and partnerships industry, I was eager to work differently,” said Andrew Schunk, a fractional CMO on Bolster. “My hope was to use my broad base of experience without being tied-down to “just” one thing. Within a matter of weeks, Bolster facilitated a match and gave me the chance to serve as a fractional marketing leader, allowing me to leverage my expertise in a tangible way while retaining the freedom and time to work on multiple projects. I believe this way of working will only become more and more attractive to other executives like me.”
Bolster has also seen a huge interest in fractional work and interest in joining boards, which are two areas it specializes in. “We have executives who are interested in mentoring other startups and entrepreneurs and want to commit their time fractionally, or others who want to pursue areas of passion and do it by joining a board,” said Matt Blumberg. “At Bolster, we offer many different types of fractional work that fit specific needs and wants.”
“I made becoming a board member a professional goal – and within weeks of reaching out to Bolster, they facilitated a match between my skill set and a company that was looking for a board member that had deep GTM expertise,” said Andrea Kayal, a fractional CMO and Bolster member. “It didn't end there, the Bolster team was incredibly responsive to questions I had and as a first time board prospect, helping me navigate the many different facets of the new role was critical to landing the job. They also have an incredible amount of content which helped me deepen my understanding of where I can provide the most leverage to the new company and CEO."
Of the job changers reflected in the Bolster poll, only nine percent of the shifts were internal promotions within the same organization. The states that saw the most change were in California (16 percent of job changers), New York (14.2 percent changed jobs), Texas and Massachusetts tied at 4.9 percent, followed by Colorado (3.9 percent), Illinois (2.6 percent), Florida (2.2 percent), Washington (2.1 percent), New Jersey (2 percent) and Georgia at 1.8 percent. Interestingly, women and men were fairly close in searching out new opportunities, with 42.21 percent of women changing jobs and 49.01 percent of men.
Interestingly, while many executives changed industries individually, the trends overall indicate that there hasn’t been a lot of new industry patterns emerging. The top five industries that executives left in 2021 were the same as the top five industries that executives joined in 2021, which were primarily software, financial services and venture capital/private equity jobs.
