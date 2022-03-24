Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of 11th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in the 1500 block of 11th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:02 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located a crime scene but no victim. A short time later, an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds was located at a local hospital seeking treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 29 year-old Johnathan Brown, of Northwest, DC, was arrested by Third District officers and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

