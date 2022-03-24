LIFE Crypto to Launch LIFE App in the Summer of 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIFE Crypto, a new kind of money, is to launch the LIFE app on IOS and Android app stores in the summer of 2022. The LIFE Crypto app will support cross chain compatibility, a wide variety of tokens, bank transfers, and retail transactions. Interestingly, this will all be achieved with the simplicity of using username identification unlike the complex coding system today.



LIFE Crypto is building a seamless crypto payment system by providing flexibility and simplicity to crypto users, allowing for hassle-free transactions, using only the username of a receiver to send funds.

The project is creating a superb user experience, eliminating crypto complications to facilitate easier onboarding and adoption. LIFE provides this simplicity that's commonly associated with custodial payment systems like PayPal, but offers the user 100% custody of their assets.

The LIFE Crypto team and devs are a group of creators with years of experience from major companies such as Oracle, Microsoft, Finance, Multi Business Operations, and deep experience in blockchain technology. The team is building a comprehensive suite of products that are user-friendly for users of any experience level.

The native token – $LIFE, is an ERC20 based token that fuels the entire ecosystem. The LIFE token plays a key role in staking, app functionality, retail purchases, bank transfers, and LIFE debit card transactions. The token has a fixed supply of 10,000,000,000 $LIFE, initially launching on the Ethereum mainnet. The team has already integrated the BSC smart chain where users can enjoy super low fees compared to ETH. Polygon will also be coming soon with completion of the LIFE bridge which is super exciting and will open up LIFE to a high number of users.

Being built on Ethereum network, the token enjoys Ethereum’s battle-tested security architecture and the ongoing innovations from its large open-source community. By leveraging the upcoming ETH V2 release, LIFE will be highly upgradable and can integrate more seamlessly with bridges to other EVM compatible chains for token swaps or sending and receiving, like Polygon, BSC, Cosmos, and so on. Moreover, the dev team is building a bridge that enables users to change their LIFE token between multiple versions like ERC20 and BEP20, this way, they are compatible with the biggest networks in crypto.

LIFE Wallet

The LIFE wallet will be a highly secure, state of the art app that will make the user experience of transferring crypto very easy. The vision is to be the first choice of retail for crypto transactions as crypto becomes more mainstream. The team has many connections across the retail space with the vision of those businesses becoming early adopters of accepting LIFE crypto transactions.

LIFE Staking

LIFE provides one of the most competitive smart contract audited staking platforms in the market, with flexible earning and time period options. For the next two years, the platform offers interesting staking services like 30%, 35%, 39% APR for 1 month, 6 month, and 12 month duration compared to any bank account interest rate.

Holders have the ability to see rewards and cash them out hourly. Plus, they have a lock up timer to monitor exactly when their funds are free to move.

LIFE holders are able to earn passive income by staking LIFE tokens on the staking platform, and across services such as providing liquidity to partner DEXs and even the project's DEX in the future.

LIFE Debit Card

In addition to the upcoming on/off ramping functionality integrations, the team has a $LIFE Mastercard in the works.

They are currently in talks with MasterCard to bring their users a card for all of their crypto transactions. This way, spending crypto is made easy for all users. Moreover, the team is also exploring conversations with Visa to get them onboard.

As LIFE Crypto evolves, they will release multiple app phases and business collaborations which include fiat ramping, DEX, retail/crypto partnerships and more.

Tokenomics

34% – Presale

20% – Staking

12% – Team

8% – Marketing

8% – Reserve

6% – Operations

6% – Liquidity

6% – Advisors

About LIFE Crypto

LIFE Crypto is going to be a game changer in the crypto space by providing a multi-chain non-custodial wallet that allows its users the simplicity of transferring crypto via nicknames. As users wait for the app to arrive this summer, they can enjoy the benefits of up to 39% staking, reserving their nickname, and the ability to bridge their tokens between major networks.

You can buy LIFE Crypto on Uniswap, Gate.io, MEXC and a number of other exchanges.

Social Links

Telegram: https://t.me/LIFECrypto_TG

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LIFElabsHQ

Announcements channel: https://t.me/LIFE_announcements

Media Contact

Brand: LIFE Crypto

Contact: Media team

E-mail: team@lifecrypto.life

Website: https://www.lifecrypto.life/

SOURCE: LIFE Crypto



