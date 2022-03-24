State Route 66 Snydersburg North Project to Begin in Clarion County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing State Route 66 between the intersections of Old Fryburg Road (State Route 4015) and State Route 36 (Leeper) in Knox and Farmington Townships, Clarion County will be one-lane alternating traffic starting April 4, 2022.

Contractor, IA Construction of Franklin, PA will be replacing a cross pipe and doing inlet adjustments, ditch cleaning, guide rail replacement, roadway patching and paving upgrades.

State Route 66 will be open to one-lane alternating traffic throughout the project. Weekend work may occur with lane restrictions.

The $2.2 million project is estimated to be completed in Fall 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

