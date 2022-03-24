State Route 36 Mill and Fill Project to Begin April 5 in Jefferson County

​Indiana, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing State Route 36 (Colonel Drake Highway) in Brookville Borough and Oliver, Beaver and Rose Townships in Jefferson County will be milled and resurfaced beginning April 5.

Work will include milling of the existing surface and adding leveling, binder and wearing courses and other miscellaneous construction. The 7.4 mile long project is on State Route 36 from approximately 0.2 miles south of the intersection of Hoffman Road (T326) north of Coolspring to the intersection of State Route 322 in Brookville Borough.

There will be daylight flagging occurring throughout the project at various and possibly multiple locations throughout the corridor. Motorists may experience delays.

Derry Construction of Latrobe, PA is completing this $4.5 million project which is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###