U.S. 202, Route 23, Route 63 Periodic Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Ramp Meter Replacement in Chester and Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Intermittent lane closures will be in place on U.S. 202, Route 23 (Front Street) and Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) in Chester and Montgomery counties on Monday, March 28, through Thursday, March 31, from 10:00 PM to 5:00AM the following morning for construction activities under a project to replace ramp meters and digital message signs on Interstate 476 and several other state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Southbound U.S. 202 at the Route 401 (Conestoga Road) Interchange in East Whiteland Township, Chester County;

Eastbound Route 23 (Front Street) at Williams Street in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County; and

Eastbound Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) at Old Forty Foot Road in Towamencin Township, Montgomery County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Kuharchik Construction Inc., of Exeter, Pa. is the general contractor on the $2.1 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to finish in late 2024.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

