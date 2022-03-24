Submit Release
PennDOT to Close Airport Road North for Bridge Repair in Valley Township

King of Prussia, PA Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 28 on a project to repair the bridge carrying Airport Road over U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) in Valley Township, Chester County, due to deteriorated bridge deck joints, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Due to the nature of construction, northbound Airport Road will be closed and detoured 24/7 between the ramp to eastbound U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) and the ramp from westbound U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) on Monday, March 28, through Friday, April 8.

During the closure, northbound Airport Road motorists will be directed to use eastbound U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass), the Coatesville Interchange, northbound 82, and westbound U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass).

Built in 1961, the 165-foot-long, 39-foot-wide structure carries an average of 10,158 vehicles a day.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #

Airport Road Closure, 3-24.PNG

