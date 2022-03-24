U.S. Supreme Court opinions: March 23-24

The United States Supreme Court has issued three new opinions.

In Houston Community College System v. Wilson the court held that the respondent does not possess an actionable First Amendment claim arising from his purely verbal censure by the Board of Trustees of the Houston Community College System.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-804_j426.pdf

In Ramirez v. Collier the court held that the petitioner is likely to succeed on his claims under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000 because Texas’s restrictions on religious touch and audible prayer in the execution chamber burden religious exercise and are not the least restrictive means of furthering the State’s compelling interests.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/21-5592_feah.pdf

In Wisconsin Legislature v. Wisconsin Elections Commission the court held that in adopting the Wisconsin Governor’s proposed redistricting plan, which increases the number of majority-Black Assembly districts, the Wisconsin Supreme Court committed legal error by failing to properly apply strict scrutiny to determine whether the State’s race-based sorting of voters is narrowly tailored to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/21a471_097c.pdf