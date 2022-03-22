2022-03-22 14:38:11.97 Friends Split $102,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

Submit Release
Two friends split a $102,000 Show Me Cash jackpot when their Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers drawn on March 11. Those winning numbers were: 5, 19, 22, 27 and 35.

After hearing a winning ticket was sold at Crest Bowl, 650 N. Florissant Road in Florissant, one of the friends thought someone else had won the jackpot that night.

“I even texted a couple of people and said, ‘Check your tickets!’” she laughed.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Over $1.7 million has been awarded in Show Me Cash jackpot prizes since Jan. 1, 2022.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $39.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. 

To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.

