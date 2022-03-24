High Performance Message Infrastructure Market Is Projected to Expand at A Prolific CAGR of 14.4% Between 2022 And 2029: FMI

High Performance Message Infrastructure Market to Reach New Heights as Big Data Adoption Increases

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new research report by Future Market Insights on the high performance message infrastructure market provides significant insights, which consist of the global industry analysis 2014–2021 and forecast 2022 - 2029. According to the market research report, the overall market is projected to expand at a prolific CAGR of 14.4% between 2022 and 2029, surpassing a valuation of US$ 3.37 Bn by 2022.



Attribute Details High Performance Message Infrastructure Market Estimated Size in 2022 US$ 1.31 Bn High Performance Message Infrastructure Market Projected Size in 2029 US$ 3.37 Bn High Performance Message Infrastructure Market Historical CAGR (2014-2021) 10.6% High Performance Message Infrastructure Market Value-Based CAGR (2022-2029) 14.4%

Furthermore, the global high performance message infrastructure market is anticipated to experience notable growth during the forecast period, due to various driving factors, such as growth in the cloud computing industry, increasing IT infrastructure investment, and rising demand for Big Data and Software Development and Information Technology Operations (DevOps).

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2778

As per the research report, high performance message infrastructure provides Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP), which includes queuing, routing, message orientation for security, and reliability. Such factors have led to increased demand for high performance message infrastructure in developing message-oriented middleware solutions.

Primary trends in the global high-performance message infrastructure marketplace include inclination towards interconnectivity between applications, sites, partners, providers, employees, customers, all devices.

Adoption of Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) and event-driven architecture continues to broaden in developing and developed countries all over the world. It is expected that various opportunities will be found for key players in the high performance message infrastructure market over the forecasted period.

According to Future Market Insights’ report, the Big Data use case is anticipated to generate an incremental opportunity of ~US$ 520 Mn for the high performance message infrastructure market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

For Critical Insights On This Market, Request To Ask An Expert Here @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2778

Moreover, the event-driven architecture segment is likely to experience high growth rates during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for packaged applications and IT services.

Furthermore, the world is witnessing a significant rise in search-based analysis, predictive model markup language, and text & entity analysis, which, subsequently, is initiating potential growth opportunities for the high performance message infrastructure market.

Key Players Focus on Expanding their Business in APAC

Leading players in the high performance message infrastructure market are focusing on extending their businesses across Asian Pacific countries such as India and China. Increasing investment in digitalization infrastructure by the governments attracts various high performance message infrastructure providers to extend their business in these countries.

Moreover, the healthy economic growth of countries in the region, together with the continuous adoption of advanced technology, including the Internet of Things (IoT), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), are creating substantial growth opportunities for the high performance message infrastructure market.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2778

For instance, in August 2019, The Apache Software foundation organized Hadoop community meet up at Beijing, China, with 200 spots available for registration to attend this meet up in person. Participants introduces recent trends in the storage field, such as better scalability and moving towards cloud in the Asia Pacific region.

For instance, in June 2019, TWILIO INC. announced its expansion in the Japanese market. The company also announced new partnerships with seven regional consulting partners.

Cloud-integrated Solutions Playing an Essential Role in Market Growth

There are increasing scope of applications related to software-as-a-service (SaaS) or cloud-based data storage. Such factors have promoted the high performance message infrastructure market players to adopt expansion and product differentiation strategies to gain a distinct competitive edge as well as enhance their market presence, catering to each specific end-use industry.

For this, high performance message infrastructure providers are frequently increasing their investments on product developments and research & development activities to enhance their product offering awareness to the end-user industries.

To Buy this Report Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2778

This study highlights key opportunities in the high performance message infrastructure market and finds that the market will depict growth at a value CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Packaging Market Insights Landscape

Solid State Relay Market – The global solid state relay market was valued at around US$ 970 Mn in 2021. By 2032, the global sales in the market are estimated to reach US$ 1,680 Mn, registering growth at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Session Border Controller (SBC) Market – Global Session Border Controller demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 709 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% to be valued at US$ 1200 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Intrusion Detection System Market – The Global intrusion detection system market is anticipated to grow at moderate CAGR over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Power Electronics Market – The global power electronics market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 28 Bn by 2022, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2022-2032

Global Software Defined Application and Infrastructure Market – Global Software Defined Application and Infrastructure Market demand was valued at US$ 28.82 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 35.16 Billion by the end of 2022. From 2022 to 2032,

Sensor Data Analytics Market – Future Market Insights report analyses that the sensor data analytics market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 16.2% for the forecast period.

Connected TVs Market – The global connected TVs market size is anticipated to be valued at US$ 12.6 Billion in 2022 and US$ 16.2 Billion in 2032

Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market – The global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) market size is expected to reach US$ 10.3 Billion in 2032 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Service Resource Planning (SRP) SaaS Solutions Market – The service resource planning (SRP) SaaS solutions market is growing at a promising CAGR and is expected to reach US$ 716.52 billion by 2028

Streaming Analytics Market – The global streaming analytics market size was valued to be around US$ 7 Bn in 2021. By 2032, the overall sales in the market are projected to reach US$ 46.2 Bn, growing at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centres in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/high-performance-message-infrastructure-market