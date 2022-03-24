India Biofertilizers Market Growth to Reach USD 243.61 Million by 2029 | India Biofertilizers Industry to Register a CAGR of 12.02% by 2022-2029

Companies covered in the India Biofertilizers Market are UPL Limited (Mumbai, India), Novozyme (Bagsvared, Denmark), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemical Ltd. (Gujarat, India), Rallis India Limited (Mumbai, India), FMC Corporation (Pennsylvania, U.S.), National Fertilizers Limited (Noida, India), Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (New Delhi, India), Madras Fertilizers Limited (Chennai, India), T. Stanes and Company Limited (Tamil Nadu, India), Agrinos (California, U.S.) and many more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The india biofertilizers market size is anticipated to hit USD 243.61 million by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 12.02% during the forecast period. The increasing awareness of the side effects of chemical agri-inputs is expected to be the prime growth driver for the market. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “India Biofertilizers Market, 2022-2029”. The market size stood at USD 99.59 million in 2021 and USD 110.7 million in 2022.

Additionally, the growing technological developments in product manufacturing are anticipated to positively influence the market growth in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact-

Sudden Outbreak of Coronavirus to Disrupt Raw Materials Supply Chain

India experienced a drastic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The halted production processes due to labor shortage and strict curfews and lockdowns negatively impacted the market growth. The logistics and supply chain disruptions further aggravated the situation. However, declining new active cases and improving economic conditions are helping the market recover. The market is likely to expand with flourishing growth in the coming years.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/india-biofertilizers-market-106527

List of Key Players in India Biofertilizers Market

UPL Limited (Mumbai, India) Novozyme (Bagsvared, Denmark) Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemical Ltd. (Gujarat, India) Rallis India Limited (Mumbai, India) FMC Corporation (Pennsylvania, U.S.) National Fertilizers Limited (Noida, India) Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (New Delhi, India) Madras Fertilizers Limited (Chennai, India) T. Stanes and Company Limited (Tamil Nadu, India) Agrinos (California, U.S.)



Segments-

Type, Microorganism, Application, and Crop Type are Studied

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into phosphate solubilizers, nitrogen fixing, and others. On the basis of microorganism, the market is fragmented into VAM, Bacillus, Pseudomonas, Azospirillum, Azotobacter, Rhizobium, and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into soil treatment, seed treatment, and others. On the basis of crop type, the market is classified into fruits & vegetables, pulses & oilseeds, cereals, and others.

Report Coverage-

It assesses various restraints and drivers of market’s growth.

It provides a detailed analysis of critical market segments such as type, microorganism, application, and crop type.

It features an analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the market.

It incorporates SWOT Analysis and Porters' Five Forces Analysis for accurate prediction.

It includes the latest industry developments.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/india-biofertilizers-market-106527

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Awareness for Chemical Agri-inputs’ Side Effects to Fuel Market Growth

The soaring food demand due to the exponentially increasing Indian populace is anticipated to be a key factor boosting the India biofertilizers market growth. The growing awareness of the harmful effects of agricultural chemical inputs such as chemical fertilizers fuels the product adoption. This is expected to aid the market growth.

Moreover, the use of chemical agri-inputs increases soil and water contamination. This is likely to boost the adoption of modern techniques and technological advancements and stimulate market growth in the forthcoming years.

Lastly, the growing demand for sustainable agri-inputs is expected to aid the market growth. The increasing demand for clean, organic food is likely to fuel sustainable organic farming, and thus increase the demand for sustainable agri-inputs. Biofertilizers improve soil’s chemical and physical properties and also address climatic change issues. They are best suited for sustainable agriculture, which will complement the market growth.

However, a few financial, infrastructural, and technological constraints may impede the market growth.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Government Efforts to Aid Market Growth

The farmers in India are increasingly adopting lucrative, credible, and cost-effective production methods and inputs for agricultural commodities. The adoption of a sustainable and effective alternative to toxic chemical-based fertilizers is expanding the India biofertilizers market share. The increasing state and central government’s efforts to boost the product usage aid the market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of organic farming, coupled with the ever-increasing population, stimulates market growth. Additionally, the growing brand promotion and increasing new product launches by key market players are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Launch New Products to Amplify their Market Presence

The market is fairly fragmented and comprises several key players dominating the marketplace. A huge client base, robust distribution networks, and exemplary brand loyalty help the market players in the market. They adopt inorganic and organic strategies such as collaborations with government and relevant stakeholders to expand their market presence. They also emphasize new product launches and technological developments among other strategies to amplify their penetration in the market. For instance, a new eco-friendly liquid biofertilizer was introduced by Bihar Agricultural University’s scientists in June 2020. The new liquid biofertilizers can improve crop yield by more than 20%.

Inquire Before Buying Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/india-biofertilizers-market-106527

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview on India Fertilizers Market Qualitative Analysis on Advantages of Biofertilizers Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

India Biofertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Nitrogen Fixing Phosphate Solubilizers Others By Microorganisms (Value) Rhizobium Azotobacter Azospirillum Pseudomonas Bacillus VAM Others By Application (Value) Seed Treatment Soil Treatment Others By Crop Type (Value) Cereals Pulses and Oilseeds Fruits and Vegetables Others



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/india-biofertilizers-market-106527

Industry Development-

June 2021: Tamil Nadu’s Ettaiyapuram-based State Government fertilizer facility started large-scale production of liquid biofertilizer.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Biofertilizers Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Nitrogen Fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers, and Others), By Microorganism (Rhizobium, Azotobacter, Azospirillum, Pseudomonas, Bacillus, VAM, and Others), By Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, and Others), By Crop Type (Cereals, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Poultry Manure Biofertilizers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com