CO Lift Hemp helps Delvin Breaux out of retirement
Delvin Breaux discovered Co Lift Hemp's Signature CBD cream - a “life-changing” product that quite literally brought him out of early retirement in 2021.
I ended up pulling myself out of retirement because of both my son and the CO Lift Hemp, which was instrumental in giving me the ability to get back out there.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Delvin Breaux broke his neck, what followed was a long and arduous recovery journey around his professional footballing career. That is, until he discovered Co Lift Hemp's Signature CBD cream - a “life-changing” product that quite literally brought him out of early retirement in 2021.
— Delvin Breaux
Delvin was just 17 when he experienced severe fractures to his C4, C5, and C6 vertebrae. At the time, he was playing football for McDonogh 35 Senior High School as a defensive back, and for many, an injury like this would be the end of their sports career.
Delvin had other plans, though - he was determined to not only play football again but play it at the highest level. Six years after the injury, he was playing in a developmental league, and then in 2015, he had his “big break”, earning a cornerback position with his hometown New Orleans Saints.
Despite his success, the pain he still experienced from his injuries led him to make the difficult decision to retire in early 2021 – until he discovered the Co Lift Hemp's Signature CBD cream. Delvin says the product hugely reduced his injury pain, allowing him to not only get back onto the training field once again but pull him out of retirement entirely.
Now, Delvin is on a mission to help others recover from serious injury by spreading the word about Co Lift.
“After the surgeries in 2006, I didn’t do too much rehab as I was trying to let my bones heal naturally,” says Delvin.
“Unfortunately, there was little that could be done to ease my pain, since the anti-inflammatory and pain management pills that I’d been prescribed by my doctor only relieved my pain for 3-4 hours – which wasn’t a long enough period of time to help me rebuild my core strength.”
“Then, two years ago, I took a phone call from an old friend, Jacob Greenberg. We were originally just catching up like old friends, but when he found out about my injuries, he told me about the hemp CBD he had been developing. Prior to that, I knew nothing about CBD medical products, so Jacob kindly sent me a shipment of it to try out, and I’m pleased to say that the results were just life-changing.”
“I first applied it on my joints on my legs and neck, and I was shocked to feel that not only was the pain gone within 10 minutes, but it lasted so long that I was able to place more pressure on my joints and start training again on the field. So although I had originally planned to retire to allow a lengthier recovery, I ended up pulling myself out of retirement because of both my son and the CO Lift Hemp, which was instrumental in giving me the ability to get back out there.”
The key ingredients in Co Lift Hemps CBD/CBG balm are cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG). Both cannabinoids occur naturally in the hemp plant, but have absolutely no psychoactive properties. All cannabinoid extracts are sourced from premium hemp grown in the USA and combined perfectly with various organic ingredients to deliver a high-quality, natural product.
Co Lift Hemps states that there have been many studies carried out on the natural properties of CBD and CBG, and as a result, millions of people worldwide now incorporate CBD into their daily health and wellness routines.
One of the highest and most well-known benefits of both CBD and CBG is how it works powerfully well as a natural anti-inflammatory. When the body is injured, the natural response is to flood the area with inflammatory bodies. This inflammation swells the area around the injury and can cause pain, which CBD cream can help reduce the overall effects.
From the initial injury to his big break with the New Orleans Saints, it’s been a long journey for Delvin Breaux and one that has involved consistent work along the way - but thanks to Co Lift, he’s managed to return to his devoted football team once again.
Notes to Editors
Co Lift Hemps Signature CBD/CBG Cream can be purchased online for around $100.
Please note that what could work for one person may not work for someone else, and it’s essential to do what’s best for someone’s specific injury. While studies into CBD, CBG, and other cannabinoids are very promising, we need to undertake more clinical trials before making any medical claims about CBD, CBG, or other cannabinoids.
If you would like to learn more about Co Lift Hemp or their range of premium CBD and CBG products, visit the website here: https://colifthemp.com/
To get in touch or arrange interviews, contact: https://colifthemp.com/pages/contact-us-2022-03-02-17-27-12
To learn more about Delvin and his journey, check out his book which is now available on Amazon, Un-breaux-ken: The Story Of Delvin Breaux.
Matthew Bullard
Co Lift Hemp
+1 720-900-1550
mbullard@coloradolifthemp.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn