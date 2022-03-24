Dr. Jeffrey D. Gross Wins Praise From Southern Nevada Health District for Help During the COVID-19 Pandemic

SPINE Fellowship-trained neurosurgeon Jeffrey Gross, M.D., has gone above and beyond for the community during the pandemic. Las Vegas has certainly noticed.

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s no doubt that the two year plus COVID-19 pandemic pushed healthcare systems to the extreme. Fortunately, some medical professionals generously helped their communities and beyond. An inspiring example of this is Dr. Jeffrey D. Gross . The Southern Nevada Health District recently celebrated Dr. Gross in Las Vegas as one of the top physician volunteers to help those dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. One highlight of this work was Dr. Gross providing free vaccinations for community members at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Dr. Gross has an office in Southern Nevada, as well as one in California. He is a SPINE Fellowship trained neurosurgeon, regenerative medicine/stem cell expert, along with being a FEMA certified First Responder, with a great personal passion for community activism.“I am glad that I was able to help the community here in Southern Nevada,” commented Dr. Gross. “The pandemic was very hard on many of us, and helping provide easy to access free vaccinations was a real blessing. It is an honor to be acknowledged by the Southern Nevada Health District, who I hold in very high regard.”In his own practice, |Dr. Gross provides a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating the pain generators of the spine and associated areas. He is well known for digging deep to find the source of back and spine pain problems and injuries, rather than just treating the symptoms, a common criticism of many medical practitioners.A spokesperson from Southern Nevada Health District remarked about his work during the pandemic, “Please join us in congratulating Dr. Gross and his colleagues on their kind hearts and for donating their time and services to help fight health problems in the greater Las Vegas area.”For more information, please be sure to visit https://ifixspines.com