Temple Emanu-El of Palm Beach Presents $18,750 Check to Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service Food Program
Since 2013, Temple Emanu-El of Palm Beach and its Congregants Have Raised More than $81,000 through Unique Program that Replaces Flowers with Food
The generosity of Temple Emanu-El congregants allows us to give food throughout the year to individuals and families who are struggling with food insecurity”PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temple Emanu-El of Palm Beach announced today it is presenting a check for $18,750 to Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) and the organization’s food insecurity program. The money, which was raised through a unique partnership between the Temple and nonprofit, will provide food to vulnerable Jewish individuals and families in Palm Beach County who face food insecurity. Specifically, the money will fund the Alpert JFS Kosher Food Pantry and overall efforts to reduce food insecurity in Palm Beach County. Since January 2013, when the program was first launched, Temple Emanu-El has donated a total of $81,000 to Alpert JFS.
According to Rabbi Michael Resnick of Temple Emanu-El, it is customary at many synagogues for the congregants to sponsor flowers that are displayed on the Bimah for Shabbat. The rabbi will then call out the congregant for their donation and thank them. Instead, Temple Emanu-El of Palm Beach encourages those who wish to give, to donate a “Food Basket” in lieu of donating a flower arrangement. The money collected for the food basket is then donated by Temple Emanu-El directly to Alpert JFS to help feed the many families in Palm Beach County who are in need of supplemental nutrition.
“In 2009, a member of our congregation approached me and asked if instead of flowers, could we collect funds to be donated to Alpert JFS for holiday food baskets,” Rabbi Resnick said. “I agreed, and that tradition quickly became a weekly tradition. Since then, I have told my congregants that I never need to see flowers on my Bimah again. I would much rather have this.”
“Alpert JFS is committed to ending food insecurity and hunger in our community,” said Marc Hopin, Chief Executive Officer at Alpert JFS. “The generosity of Temple Emanu-El congregants allows us to give food throughout the year to individuals and families who are struggling with food insecurity. The face of food insecurity can be homebound elderly living on meager incomes but can just as easily be young families facing financial challenges, setbacks, and job loss. No matter who they are, we are committed to helping.”
To sponsor a “Food Basket,” please visit https://www.tepb.org/giving/kiddush-flowers-and-food-baskets/.
If you know anyone who could benefit from the Alpert JFS Kosher Food Pantry, please call 561-684-1991 or visit www.alpertjfs.org.
About Alpert JFS
Established in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of nearly 200 highly skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to community members. Alpert JFS works to ensure the well-being of children and families, independence of older adults and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.alpertjfs.orgphone 561-684-1991.
