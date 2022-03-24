4G (LTE) Devices Market Envision the Growth Margin at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2027 | Huawei, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic

global 4G (LTE) devices market

The global 4G (LTE) devices market was valued at US$ 429.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecasted period (2019-2027)

Global 4G (LTE) Devices market report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis, and a complete overview of the industry situations during the forecast period.

The research report of the protective coatings industry offers a comprehensive analysis of existing companies that can affect the market outlook throughout the forthcoming years. In addition to that, it provides an accurate assessment by highlighting data on multiple aspects that may contain growth drivers, opportunities, trends, and hindrances.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:-

➡ Key companies in the market are focused on partnerships and collaborations, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in February 2018, Samsung Electronics, Inc. collaborated with Verizon Communications Inc. where Samsung will assist in advancing Verizon’s 4G LTE Open RAN initiative.

➡ Key companies are focused on product launch, in order to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in February 2016, ZTE Corporation introduced a device that supports LTE on power solution, which reduces indoor coverage blind spots and offers 4G access in elevators, garages, and other hard-to-reach areas.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Lenovo Group, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and ZTE Corporation.

The growing adoption of smartphones worldwide has accelerated data traffic, resulting in growing strain on communication infrastructure. This has compelled telecommunication service providers to upgrade 4G (LTE) networks, in order to ensure capacity and meet consumer requirements at affordable costs. These factors are, in turn, expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2015, Micomax Informatics, an Indian mobile handset manufacturer, collaborated with MediaTek, Inc., a Taiwan-based semiconductor company, to use the premium smartphone chips made by the latter in its smartphones in order to enhance performance and efficiency of its devices. Micromax launched mid-range 4G-LTE phones namely Micromax Canvas Fire 4G that runs on Mediatek’s MT6735 chips. The primary aim of this collaboration was to accelerate 4G accessibility in the country.

Regional Landscape:-

North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia and Rest of APAC), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE and Rest of MEA)