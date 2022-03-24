Rising Needle Stick Injuries and Increasing Demand for Safe Blood Collection Set to Drive Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market Growth: Fact.MR

Increasing rate of surgical procedures and intensive care admissions will drive sales of closed blood sampling systems. Fact.MR’s industry analysis reveals more.

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per latest revised industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global closed blood sampling systems market was valued at US$ 72.6 Mn in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Closed blood sampling systems find key applications in treatment procedures for cancer patients calling for infusions in hospital settings and other healthcare facilities. This delivers an opportunity for manufactures to surge their product sales.



The global closed blood sampling systems market is projected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to rising demand for safe blood collection procedures for prevention of contamination and infections associated with the environment within healthcare settings. Emerging markets, especially large markets such as India and China, have a significantly large and untapped potential for market expansion.

Rising adoption of advanced closed systems for blood sampling through variable needle-free access options have been featured in several product offerings by manufacturers. Growing awareness regarding the importance of safe blood transfusion for extending the quality of health as well as outlook of patient life promotes demand for safe blood collection techniques, thus boosting the sales of closed blood monitoring systems.

Report Attributes Details Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market Size (2021A) US$ 72.64 Mn Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 76.32 Mn Forecasted Market Value (2032F) US$ 135.83 Mn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.9% CAGR East Asia Market Share (2021) ~ 14.5% East Asia Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6.9% CAGR China Growth Rate (2022-2032) 7.6% CAGR Market Share of Top 3 Countries ~47.5% Key Companies Profiled • ICU Medical, Inc.

• Smiths Medical, Inc.

• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

• Merit Medical Systems

• Utah Medical Products, Inc.

• Elcam Medical

• CardioMed Supplies Inc.

• Shenzhen Antmed Co., Ltd.

As per Fact.MR’s projections, single-line blood sampling systems held a substantial market share of 25.5% in 2021. Closed blood sampling systems accounted for around 0.3% share of the global blood screening market in 2021.

Sales Analysis of Closed Blood Sampling Systems from 2017 to 2021 Vs Market Outlook for 2022 to 2032

Demand for closed blood sampling systems depends upon the global factors associated with rising measures by healthcare facilities towards comprehensive surgical care. Surgical care is a prime and essential practice to effectively manage a varied range of health conditions.

Sales revenue from closed blood sampling systems are expected to increase at a considerable growth rate over the next ten years at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Increasing cases of injury and wound, malignancy, chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, obstructed labor, and infections, globally, have accelerated demand for safe and efficient blood sampling techniques, thus posing a positive impact on the growth of the closed blood sampling devices market.

The global closed blood sampling systems market expanded at 4.8% CAGR over the past 5 years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By sampling system, double-line blood sampling systems are expected to hold 28.6% market value share by the end of 2032.

By modality, pole-mounted sampling systems are expected to hold 63.1% market value share by 2032.

By age group, adults accounted for 67.8% market value share in 2021.

Hospitals dominated the closed blood sampling systems market with a share of 44.4% in 2021.

By region, North America is set dominate the global closed blood sampling systems market with a value share of around 39.9% by the end of 2032. Europe is slated to be the second-largest leading regional market with a value share of 30.7%.



“High prevalence of needle stick injuries and risk of infections associated with them are set to promote the sales of closed blood sampling systems,” says an analyst of Fact.MR.

Market Competition

Key market players such as ICU Medical Inc. and Elcam Medical are focusing on development with indication-centric applications for safe blood collection techniques.

In January 2021, Elcam Medical joined existing investors Alon Medtech and serial medical device inventor, entrepreneur, and investor, Dr. Shimon Eckhouse. This venture combines Serenno’s solution with Elcam’s manufacturing experience to deliver high-quality products at competitive pricing.



Additionally, manufacturers follow acquisition activities in order to build a comprehensive product portfolio and gain operational capacities for production at lower costs.

In January 2022, Smiths Medical from Smiths Group plc. Was acquired by ICU Medical Inc.



Key Segments Covered in Closed Blood Sampling Systems Industry Research

Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market by Sampling System: Single-line Blood Sampling Systems Double-Line Blood Sampling Systems Triple-Line Blood Sampling Systems Pressure Transducer/ Monitoring Kits Accessories

Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market by Modality: Arm-mounted Sampling Systems Pole-mounted Sampling Systems

Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market by Age Group: Neonatal/Pediatrics Adults

Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market by End User: Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cancer Research Institutes Blood Banks Others

Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market by Region: North America Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market Latin America Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market Europe Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market South Asia Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market East Asia Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market Oceania Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market MEA Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market





What Does the Report Cover?

Fact.MR offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the closed blood sampling systems market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the sampling system (single-line blood sampling systems, double-line blood sampling systems, triple-line blood sampling systems, and pressure transducer/ monitoring kits and accessories), modality (arm-mounted sampling systems and pole-mounted sampling systems), age group (neonatal/paediatric and adults), and end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, cancer research institutes, blood banks, and others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

