Viewpoint of Global Candle Market by Key Participants, Types, Recent Trends during the Forecast Period
Candle market was valued at US$ 3835.22 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Markets Insights issued new statistical data titled as Candle Market. The report gives a detailed description of factual records in addition to a penetrative insight into existing strategies along with future predictions about Candle market. The report scrutinizes market scope by means of primary and secondary research techniques, used to provide effective data to make ensure erudite business decisions. The report also estimates the technologies, trends, tools as well as standard operating procedures, which are key drivers for market progression. In addition to this, the report also focuses on some significant market impeding factors. The report thus presents an aerial view of market upsurges and restraints. Furthermore, it provides different strategies to accelerate the number of global client base.
Candle market was valued at US$ 3835.22 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
In 2020, the candle market transformed to become a signature aspect of people’s quarantine experiences amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. E-commerce vendors have started marketing creatively designed candles with decorative shapes and sculptural crafting that created a spike in candles from consumers. Businesses are turning to E-commerce platforms to reach a bigger audience. For instance, Social media has also become a major platform for selling candles as these platforms expand their E-commerce offerings. Online platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and Instagram Shopping, has experienced unprecedented rise in people creating and launching their own E-commerce stores with website platforms like Shopify and Squarespace.
The global candle market is broadly segmented into tapers, votives, pillars, tea lights, container and jar candles, floating candles and others. Container jars and candles are estimated to witness fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Over the last two years, manufacturers are looking forward to bring some changes in the appearances of candles such as using clear glass candle jars and using amber glass to create their candles. Amber glasses offers a classic vintage look and provides a soft glow when the candle is in use, which has attracted a huge number of customers.
The key players operating in the candle market are:
• Bath & Body Works Inc
• Bougies la Française
• Bridgewater Candle Company
• CALWAX
• Colonial Candle
• Fleurty Wick Candle Co.
• GALA GROUP GMBH
• Le Labo
• Paramold Manufacturing LLC
• Scent Perfique Ltd
• Stonewall Kitchen
• THE HARROGATE CANDLE COMPANY
• The Yankee Candle Company Inc.
• theluxecandleco
• Voluspa
Objectives includes:
• To analyze and research the global Candle market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
• To Disaggregated data by region, product type, manufacturer and distribution channel.
• To analyze the potential and benefits of the global market and key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.
• To identify key global and regional trends, driving forces and influencers.
• To analyze the competitive landscape such as expansions, deals, new product launches, and market acquisitions.
Global Candle Market Segmentation:
• By Candle Type
o Tapers
o Votives
o Pillars
o Tea Lights
o Container and Jar Candles
o Floating Candles
o Others
• By Type
o Scented
o Unscented
• By Candle Wax Type
o Paraffin Wax
o Soy Wax
o Beeswax
o Palm Wax
o Blends
o Others
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Home Décor Stores
Others
• By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
