Celebrity Dog Trainer Ryan Matthews Opens Private In-Person Training Lessons to the Entire US

One of the nation's top celebrity dog trainers has expanded his services.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Celebrity Dog Trainer and Combat Veteran Ryan Matthews today announced the opening of private in-person training lessons to the entire United States.

Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World Of Dog Training, said the private in-person lessons are open to select people seeking revolutionary dog training at their home.

Matthews has successfully trained over 3,000 pet dogs, has written two dog training books, and has given two TEDx talks about dogs ("Overcoming PTSD Using Dog Training Techniques" and "Let’s Treat Each Other More Like Dogs").

Matthews, based in Southern California, prioritizes dogs who need a second chance. In efforts to give fearful and aggressive dogs a second chance, Matthews is following his passion to give the dogs the best quality of life possible.

"It isn't fair to the dog nor the owner to not be able to give their dog that needs extra care and support the quality guidance and support they deserve,” Matthews stressed.

Although Matthews has a series of nearly 200 DIY On-Demand Dog Training Videos, the celebrity dog trainer noted that is not always the best fit to help dogs that are tougher cases.

“If you have a senior dog that you are struggling with, it is never too late to train your dog,” Matthews said. “It isn't too uncommon in tough cases that a huge part of the issue is the owners' relationship with their dog. Additionally, leadership towards one's dog, along with assessing the importance of energy, is commonly overlooked.”

Those two factors are part of what Matthews will coach with in his new nationwide dog training program.

Matthews graduated from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, in 2002, becoming a certified Military Working Dog Handler.

Matthews, also a former combat K-9 handler - an alumnus of the Wounded Warrior Project and a volunteer for the Youth Motivational Speaker Taskforce and The Mission Continues, explained that anyone interested in his services can schedule a call today.

For more information about Ryan Matthews, please visit ryanmatthews.com and https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us/.

About World Of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

Contact Details:

401 20th Street,

Suite A

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

United States