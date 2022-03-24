I-76 East, West to Close at Night Next Week for Viaduct Construction in Center City Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound and westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will be closed in the vicinity of 30th Street several nights next week for overhead viaduct construction in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations and times are:

Monday, March 28, and Tuesday, March 29, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, eastbound I-76 will be closed between 30th Street and South Street. Eastbound I-76 traffic will be directed to use the off-ramp at 30th Street, turn left on Chestnut Street, then turn right on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to eastbound I-76 at Walnut Street; and

Wednesday, March 30, and Thursday, March 31, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, westbound I-76 will be closed between 30th Street and Interstate 676. Westbound I-76 motorists will exit at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to westbound I-76 at Market Street.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All operations are weather dependent.

The work is part of PennDOT's substantially completed $105.1 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River — which reopened on Saturday, March 19 — and eight other nearby structures, including the viaducts carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street.

Buckley & Company Inc., of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish this summer.

For more information on the project, visit www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

