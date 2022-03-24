One-Way Detour Necessary for Northbound Traffic as Retaining Wall Work Takes Place in Bellefonte

A detour will be in effect starting Monday, March 28 as retaining wall work takes place in Bellefonte, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). A contractor will be working to rebuild a retaining wall along Route 144.

The one-way detour will be for northbound traffic only and will direct drivers to use Route 144 (Pine Street/Mill Street) and Stoney Batter Road. PennDOT expects the detour to be in place for about three weeks. Southbound Route 144 in this area will remain open.

All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

# # #