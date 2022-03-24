Global Live Streaming Market 2021 Growth Analysis, Projection & Forecast to 2029: A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Live Streaming Market Research Report by Absolute Markets Insights is an inclusive coverage of drivers, trends, analysis, opportunities, and restraints of the landscape. The study aims to offer a key in-road for potential investors to understand the growth opportunities, and potential challenges in the market. In order to do so, the Live Streaming market report includes growth, size, share, historical progression, future projections, and cost, revenue, and value chain analysis. The report will cover competitive challenges in the global landscape with a keen eye on prevailing market strategies, growth stories, leading products, geographies, and more.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=965
Some key players in the Global Live Streaming Market are Brightcove Inc, Dacast, Haivision, IBM Corporation, Millicast, Muvi LLC, NCH Software, Panopto, Sonic Foundry, SplitmediaLabs, Ltd., StreamHash, StudioCoast Pty Ltd., Telestream, LLC, VBrick, VIDIZMO LLC, Vimeo, Inc., Wowza Media Systems, LLC, and other market participants.
Live streaming is a type of streaming in which audio or video is broadcast live over the Internet. The media is broadcast while it is being recorded, allowing users to see or listen to it in real time. The word "live streaming" usually refers to broadcast live streams, which are one-to-many connections that broadcast to several users at the same time. Furthermore, across social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, live streaming allows marketers and consumers to post unedited, raw footage in real time. AMI anticipates the market will grow at 17.6% owing to increased internet usage and the growing popularity of eSports and video games among all age groups. In terms of revenue, live streaming market was valued at US$ 7340.41 Mn in 2020.
Increasing trends of live streaming among businesses and individuals for branding and marketing is expected to drive the video streaming segment to advance in the global live streaming market. The trend towards streaming video and live programming is creating opportunities for video production business. Those willing to adapt by responding to these changes and riding the trend will enhance their position inside existing markets and expand their reach well beyond their capabilities. Some of the market's major players are offering live streaming solutions in order to gain a significant market share. For instance, Dacast provides broadcast with an end-to-end live streaming solution to the end users. It offers a variety of features such as video hosting, video monetization, live streaming events, and an HTML5 video player. Sports, enterprise, media & entertainment, event production & agencies, and other industries are served by the company's solutions.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=965
According to AMI, services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. In order to acquire a larger market share, major players are focusing on providing innovative and reliable streaming services to end users including businesses and individuals. For instance, IBM Corporation offers end-to-end streaming video services such as video hosting, transcoding, and live streaming through a cloud video platform. Live streaming market participants are increasingly offering reliable services to the end users and capturing major market share. For instance, Muvi offers an audio/video platform that provides an end-to-end audio streaming platform that caters to the OTT needs of various industries through on-demand, live streaming, and an online store. In addition, the company offers support and professional services to businesses, marketers, entertainment, education, health and fitness, live events, eLearning, and other users. According to AMI, app-based access type is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the global live streaming market over the forecast period. The market for app-based streaming is expected to be driven by rising internet penetration and an increase in the adoption of smart phones. App-based streaming provides users with a high-quality experience. Furthermore, according to a study, consumers worldwide spent 50% more time in entertainment apps in 2019 than in 2017. This increase was largely driven by international markets. Mobile sessions in India increased by 80 percent during that time period, while France increased by 60 percent, and Japan, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, and Canada all increased by more than 40 percent.
According to Absolute Market Insights report, Individual segment is expected to hold a substantial market share over the forecast period, owing to the increasing usage of social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and others. Individuals and marketer are increasingly using live streaming through social media and other digital platforms to reach their target market for branding and marketing.
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Live Streaming Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=965
Global Live Streaming Market:
• By Type of Streaming
o Audio Live Streaming
o Video Live Streaming
• By Component
o Solution
Cloud-based
On-premise
o Services
• By Access Type
o Web-based
o App-based
• By End Users
o Individuals
o Businesses
Entertainment and Media
Retail and Ecommerce
Education
Banking Financial Service and Insurance
Sports and Events
Government
Healthcare
Others
• By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=965
Some key players in the Global Live Streaming Market are Brightcove Inc, Dacast, Haivision, IBM Corporation, Millicast, Muvi LLC, NCH Software, Panopto, Sonic Foundry, SplitmediaLabs, Ltd., StreamHash, StudioCoast Pty Ltd., Telestream, LLC, VBrick, VIDIZMO LLC, Vimeo, Inc., Wowza Media Systems, LLC, and other market participants.
Live streaming is a type of streaming in which audio or video is broadcast live over the Internet. The media is broadcast while it is being recorded, allowing users to see or listen to it in real time. The word "live streaming" usually refers to broadcast live streams, which are one-to-many connections that broadcast to several users at the same time. Furthermore, across social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, live streaming allows marketers and consumers to post unedited, raw footage in real time. AMI anticipates the market will grow at 17.6% owing to increased internet usage and the growing popularity of eSports and video games among all age groups. In terms of revenue, live streaming market was valued at US$ 7340.41 Mn in 2020.
Increasing trends of live streaming among businesses and individuals for branding and marketing is expected to drive the video streaming segment to advance in the global live streaming market. The trend towards streaming video and live programming is creating opportunities for video production business. Those willing to adapt by responding to these changes and riding the trend will enhance their position inside existing markets and expand their reach well beyond their capabilities. Some of the market's major players are offering live streaming solutions in order to gain a significant market share. For instance, Dacast provides broadcast with an end-to-end live streaming solution to the end users. It offers a variety of features such as video hosting, video monetization, live streaming events, and an HTML5 video player. Sports, enterprise, media & entertainment, event production & agencies, and other industries are served by the company's solutions.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=965
According to AMI, services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. In order to acquire a larger market share, major players are focusing on providing innovative and reliable streaming services to end users including businesses and individuals. For instance, IBM Corporation offers end-to-end streaming video services such as video hosting, transcoding, and live streaming through a cloud video platform. Live streaming market participants are increasingly offering reliable services to the end users and capturing major market share. For instance, Muvi offers an audio/video platform that provides an end-to-end audio streaming platform that caters to the OTT needs of various industries through on-demand, live streaming, and an online store. In addition, the company offers support and professional services to businesses, marketers, entertainment, education, health and fitness, live events, eLearning, and other users. According to AMI, app-based access type is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the global live streaming market over the forecast period. The market for app-based streaming is expected to be driven by rising internet penetration and an increase in the adoption of smart phones. App-based streaming provides users with a high-quality experience. Furthermore, according to a study, consumers worldwide spent 50% more time in entertainment apps in 2019 than in 2017. This increase was largely driven by international markets. Mobile sessions in India increased by 80 percent during that time period, while France increased by 60 percent, and Japan, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, and Canada all increased by more than 40 percent.
According to Absolute Market Insights report, Individual segment is expected to hold a substantial market share over the forecast period, owing to the increasing usage of social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and others. Individuals and marketer are increasingly using live streaming through social media and other digital platforms to reach their target market for branding and marketing.
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Live Streaming Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=965
Global Live Streaming Market:
• By Type of Streaming
o Audio Live Streaming
o Video Live Streaming
• By Component
o Solution
Cloud-based
On-premise
o Services
• By Access Type
o Web-based
o App-based
• By End Users
o Individuals
o Businesses
Entertainment and Media
Retail and Ecommerce
Education
Banking Financial Service and Insurance
Sports and Events
Government
Healthcare
Others
• By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn