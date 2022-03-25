Partsmax Now Offering Free Next Business Day Delivery on All Orders to Three Counties in Florida

An industry leader that offers thousands of auto body parts is now offering same-day delivery to meet customer demand.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study (https://www.invespcro.com/blog/same-day-delivery/), over 80 percent of consumers want same-day shipping. That’s why representatives with Partsmax are proud to announce that it is now offering free next-day business delivery on all orders to three counties in Florida.

“We are very excited about this,” said Ricky Dorta, CEO of Partsmax.

Partsmax, a member of the Automotive Body Parts Association for 25 years (ABPA) and Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), now offers next-day delivery to Miami Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

The company’s decision to offer next-day delivery to Miami Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties could prove to have perfect timing. According to the study noted previously, 68 percent of consumers said fast delivery would lead them to place an online order.

Regarding the reason next-day delivery is in high demand - because of the pandemic, more consumers went online to shop as stores were closed or at reduced capacity, and shoppers wanted to avoid indoor spaces.

“At Partsmax.co, you can buy online with confidence,” Dorta stressed before adding, “We offer competitive pricing on import and domestic auto parts and accessories. You can choose from thousands of accessories and auto body parts. Choose from refurbished, aftermarket, high-performance, and rebuilt auto parts from trusted manufacturers.”

When customers order, Dorta noted that Partsmax is committed to making sure every customer’s part arrives safely and on time.

For more information, please visit https://partsmax.co and partsmax.co/blogs

About Partsmax

We know how expensive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts can be. We also know that the search for the right replacement part can be a challenge as well. If you have exhausted your search, then it is time to try Partsmax. With our comprehensive inventory of parts, we are confident we have the aftermarket parts you need.

Contact Details:

3401 NW 73rd Street

Miami, FL 33147

United States