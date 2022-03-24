Global Glycerol Market 2022: Growth Factor, Outlook, Key Participants, Challenges, Applications and Estimated by 2030
In order to provide a penetrative market insight, Absolute Markets Insights has added statistical data to its repository titled as Glycerol Market. A comprehensive analysis of Glycerol sector is presented lucidly with the help of exploratory research methodologies such as qualitative and quantitative analysis. Various market driving factors, have been scrutinized for a cohesive understanding to the readers. Furthermore, the report draws attention to factors of market restraints and upsurges, thus insinuating on various global market trends.
Glycerol market was valued at US$ 1812.91 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) anticipates the market will accelerate on account of increasing biodiesel and oleochemical demand coupled with high rate of fossil fuel depletion. The rising need for hand sanitizers in the midst of pandemic is anticipated to fasten the market growth. The prevalence of Covid-19 pandemic has boosted the product demand, which is estimated to sustain over the forecast period.
Glycerol is the main by-product of biodiesel production. Also, high rate of fossil fuel depletion has pushed the industrial manufacturers to opt for renewable fuels. Production of glycerol through biodiesel production had flooded the market in the recent past; on account of which the prices of crude glycerol were lowered. However, the demand for glycerol is projected to increase on account of high consumption in production of chemical intermediates and cosmetic products. Improved standard of living among consumers has triggered the demand for innovative personal care products, which is subsequently projected to drive the glycerol market growth.
Global glycerol market is projected to be driven by growing demand for refined glycerine in sanitizers. In addition, increasing glycerol demand for various industrial application such as personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceutical, textiles, and as chemical intermediates has fostered the growth of glycerol market in the past. Glycerol is being primarily produced through biodiesel production. In 2020, the glycerol production was hindered. Multiple lockdown measures in a bid to control the pandemic resulted in lowering the transport, which subsequently led to less fuel demand. Such a factor forced biorefineries as well as crude oil producers to lower their production. Fall in bio-diesel production subsequently led to short supply of glycerol, which in turn drove its prices following high demand from sanitizer manufacturing sector.
The key players operating in the glycerol market are:
• Cargill Inc.
• Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. Kg.
• Croda International
• Emery Oleochemicals
• Glaconchemie
• Godrej Industries
• Granol
• Group Avril
• IOI Group
• Kao Corporation
• KLK Oleo
• P&G Chemicals
• Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co. Ltd.
• Timur Oleochemicals
• Wilmar International
The report provides both, qualitative and quantitative research of global glycerol market, as well as provides comprehensive insights and development methods adopted by the key contenders. The report also offers extensive research on the key players in this market and details on the competitiveness of these players. Key business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts adopted by these major market participants are also recognized and analyzed in the report.
Global Glycerol Market:
• By Source:
o Biodiesel
o Vegetable Oils & Fats
o Others
• By Type:
o Crude
o Refined
• By Application:
o Food & Beverage
o Personal Care & Cosmetics
o Tobacco Humectants
o Pharmaceutical
o Textile
o Chemical & Materials
Epichlorohydrin
Nitroglycerine
Lubricants
Antifreeze Agents
Polymer & plastic
Others
o Animal Feed
o Other
• By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
