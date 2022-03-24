Global Golf Cart Market exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% 2022-2027 | Club Car LLC, E-Z-GO, Cruise Car Inc, Columbia ParCar Corp

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The global golf cart market generated a revenue of US$ 3,262.3 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, reaching US$ 5,590.0 million by 2027.

The report on the Golf Cart market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

A golf cart or golf vehicle is a vehicle designed mainly to carry around two golfers and their golf equipment on a golf course or off desert trails with little more effort than walking around. This allows the golfer more time to concentrate on the game rather than trying to maintain their balance while running. One of the best parts of golf carts is that their chassis is extremely flexible and lightweight allowing the golfers to carry out their entire game without any difficulty. However, it is the golf carts' accessories that make all the difference. The golf cart's bodywork or the entire body of the golf vehicle is essentially made up of many small tubes. These tubes are attached to the bottom part of the golf vehicle and to the frame of the cart.

Market Dynamics-

Technological advancements in electric golf carts are expected to drive growth of the global golf cart market during the forecast period. Key manufacturers in the market are focused on research and development activities, in order to launch advanced golf carts. For instance, in January 2019, Club Car, a manufacturer of small-wheel, zero-emissions electric vehicles, launched its lithium ion-powered golf car TEMPO LI-ION at the BIGGA Turf Management Exhibition (BTME), Harrogate Convention Centre, U.K.

However, high maintenance and service cost of gas-powered golf carts is expected to restrain growth of the global golf cart market during the forecast period.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Club Car LLC

• Columbia ParCar Corp

• Cruise Car Inc

• EverGreen Electrical Vehicles

• E-Z-GO

• Garia Luxury Golf Car

• Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Maini Material Movement Pvt. Ltd.

• Xiamen Dalle Electric Car Co. Ltd

• Yamaha Golf-Car Company

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Golf Cart Market, By Fuel Type:

• Electric Golf Carts

• Gasoline Golf Carts

• Solar Golf Cart

Global Golf Cart Market, By Application:

• Passenger Mover Golf Cart

• Turf Maintenance/Utility Golf Cart

• Food and Beverage Golf Cart

Global Golf Cart Market, By Seating Capacity

• Small (2-4 Seater)

• Medium (6-8 Seater)

• Large (Above 8 Seater)

Global Golf Cart Market, By Use Case

• Golf Operations

• Personal

• Utility

Global Golf Cart Market, By End-Use Vertical

• Golf/Sports

• Education

• Government

• Industries

• Resort, Hotels and Malls

• Airports

Regional Outlook:

Based on region, the Golf Cart market is segmented according to the growth opportunities and current trends in these five regions, namely, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report has been made after detailed research, a thorough study, and taking into consideration several factors which may impact the regional growth like the economic, political, environmental, technological, and social status of each region. It also provides a detailed study on every region’s renowned manufacturers, production, & revenue along with the top influencing factors, essential data, and data, which is segment-wise both in a regional as well as global basis.

Method of Research

The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.

Key Takeaways

• The global golf cart market is expected to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization. According to the United Nations (UN), by 2050, around 68% of the global population is expected to live in urban areas, increasing from 55% in 2018.

• Among regions, North America is expected to hold the dominant position in the global golf cart market during the forecast period. This is owing to high popularity of golf in the U.S.

• Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of electric golf carts in various verticals including airports, malls, and residential apartments.

• Key players operating in the global golf cart market are Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., Club Car, LLC, Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Garia A/S, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Marshell Green Power, and Yamaha Golf-Car Company.