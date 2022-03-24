Vietnamese official pays courtesy visits to Lao leaders

VIETNAM, March 24 -

Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith (right) receives the Vietnamese Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên

VIENTIANE — Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng on Wednesday paid courtesy calls to Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, National Assembly Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane, and Deputy Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, as part of his three-day working visit to the country starting from March 21.

During the meetings, Minister Dũng briefed the hosts on activities of the Vietnamese delegation in Laos, including organising a business seminar, and attending the inauguration and ground-breaking ceremonies of a number of projects using non-refundable aid from the Vietnamese Government for Laos.

According to the Vietnamese official, the projects not only help change the agricultural production model in Lao localities towards a green economy and sustainable commodity production but also contribute to improving the living conditions of local people.

Dung said that the two sides agreed on the need to continue promoting their cooperation going forward.

The Vietnamese ministry is ready to share experience, send experts to Laos to help the country stabilise its macro-economy, and enhance professional training for Lao staff.

The two ministries signed a cooperation agreement for 2022-23, covering the fields of statistics, FDI attraction and HR training.

According to the minister, the ministries will make efforts to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies of the two countries to effectively implement the Việt Nam-Laos cooperation agreements, programmes and projects, and prepare for important external activities in the Việt Nam-Laos, Laos-Việt Nam Year of Friendship and Solidarity 2022.

Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith said he valued the cooperation results between the two ministries, suggesting they actively exchange information and share experience in investment, macroeconomic stability, and professional training.

The two sides need to take solutions to remove difficulties and obstacles facing Vietnamese and Lao businesses, thus improving the efficiency of cooperation in economy, investment, trade, culture, education-training and science, he said.

They also need to speed up the implementation of projects, he added.

Meanwhile, NA Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihan affirmed that the Lao Party, State, NA, Government and people attached great importance to and gave the highest priority to consolidating and strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam.

The top Lao legislator also spoke highly of the maintenance of important cooperation mechanisms between the two ministries to exchange strategic issues in a spirit of honesty and trust, contributing to giving advice to the Party and State leaders of the two countries on external affairs. — VNS