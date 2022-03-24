Packaged Soup Market To Be Reach CAGR of 6.3% By 2027|Ajinomoto Co, Unilever, Nestle

Packaged Soup Market

The packaged soup market analysis is done based on regions, key players, and segments.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Packaged Soup Market by Product Type, End User, Packaging, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the global packaged soup market size was valued at $11,758.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $18,317.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Packaged soup falls under a category of convenience food. It is an instant soup that is designed for simple and fast preparation. It comes in flexible packaging that keeps it safe & fresh from fill through final dispensing with sterile packaging technology. The packaged soups are manufactured either on industrial or mass scale. There are wide varieties of types, flavors, and styles, of packaged soup that are available in the market through various distribution channels including online stores, supermarkets, convenience stores and others. Moreover, it comes in different packaging including cans, bottles, pouches, and cups. The packaged soup market analysis is done based on regions, key players, and segments.

Request The Sample Copy Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7339

The demand for packaged soup is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of consumers inclining toward convenience food including packaged soup across the world. In addition, many manufacturers are introducing plant-based and organic packaged soup in the market, which is expected to boost the growth of the packaged soup market in terms of value sales during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown a positive impact on this market. This is attributed to consumers across the globe who are staying stocked with groceries including packaged food such as packaged soups. This is due to the increasing COVID-19 cases and consumers’ belief that packaged soups have a longer shelf life , are healthy and can stock it thus, restricting themselves to go out frequently. This, in turn, has increased the global demand for packaged soup, which positively impacts the packaged soup market growth globally.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Packaged Soup Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7339?reqfor=covid

The global packaged soup market is segmented into product type, end user, packaging, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into dried and wet. By end user, it is divided into household sector and commercial sector. By packaging, it is segmented into bottles, canned and packets. Based on distribution channel, it is segregated into convenience stores, online store, supermarket/hypermarket, food service and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America ( U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019. This is attributed to the growing hectic lifestyles of consumers in this region due to which they are inclining toward convenience and ready to eat food products that can be consumed directly or requires less preparation time.

Do Inquiry Of This Report Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7339

Key findings of the study

By product type, the dried segment accounted for the highest packaged soup market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.80% from 2021 to 2027.

By End user, the household sector segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.80% from 2021 to 2027.

By Packaging, the packets segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2021 to 2027.

By distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% from 2021 to 2027.

By Region, North America occupied maximum share in the packaged soup market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Buy The Complete Report Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7e31ce090b3982ee2f40cd98e9c87eea

The key players operating in the global packaged soup industry include The Hain Celestial Group, ConAgra Inc., KETTLE CUISINE, LLC, General Mills. B&G Foods, Inc., Campbell Soup Company, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Unilever., Nestle, and The Kraft Heinz Company.

Similar Reports:

Flavored Yogurt Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flavored-yogurt-market

Plant-based Beverage Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-beverage-market

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

