IFTM partners again with UNWTO to offer tourism-related postgraduate courses

MACAU, March 24 - IFTM is collaborating with the UNWTO Academy – the education arm of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) – for a second consecutive year, to offer a series of postgraduate courses in Macao. The Institute was the pioneer in offering UNWTO Academy courses in Asia. They are available to members of the public that have already attained at least a bachelor’s degree from any appropriate institute, as well as for IFTM postgraduate students enrolled in selected programmes.

UNWTO is the United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally-accessible tourism. This year’s first UNWTO Academy-IFTM course, on “Destination and Attractions Management”, started on 15 February and runs until 21 March. The second course on “Trends and Issues in Tourism and Leisure” is arranged from 22 March to 27 April, followed by a course on “Sustainable Tourism Planning and Development” (28 June to 2 August).

IFTM welcomes participation in the courses from members of the general public, in particular professionals linked to the tourism industry. There is an enrolment fee of MOP1,200 per course. A maximum of 40 participants can be accepted per course, which are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Besides holding a bachelor’s degree, applicants must also be highly proficient in spoken and written English as this is the medium of instruction. For more details:

https://www.iftm.edu.mo/docs/default-source/default-document-library/unwto-course-2021-11-4_brochure_v4.pdf?sfvrsn=d6130a6f_2

The teaching effort is shared between IFTM faculty members and UNWTO experts. This year’s UNWTO experts include: Prof. Alastair M. Morrison, Research Professor at the Greenwich Business School, University of Greenwich, United Kingdom; Prof. Dimitrios Buhalis, Director of the eTourism Lab and Deputy Director of the International Centre for Tourism and Hospitality Research, at Bournemouth University Business School, U.K.; and Prof. Kazem Vafadari, Director of the International Center for Asia Pacific Tourism at Japan’s Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University.

Public participants who successfully complete any of the 3 courses offered will be entitled to a joint course certificate issued by the UNWTO Academy and IFTM. They can also apply for credit exemption should they wish to apply later on for any of the Institute’s relevant postgraduate programmes.