Macao Museum’s exhibition “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Export of Silk Products in the Ming and Qing Dynasties” extends until 12 June

MACAU, March 24 - Jointly organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, the Home Affairs Bureau of the Government of the HK SAR and the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, and presented by the Guangdong Museum, the Hong Kong Museum of Art and the Macao Museum, the exhibition “A Tale of Three Cities: Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Export of Silk Products in the Ming and Qing Dynasties” has attracted over 30,000 visitors since its opening in late November last year. The exhibition will be extended to 12 June in order to allow more visitors to appreciate the museum collections of the three cities and experience the richness and diversity of cultural and museum resources.

The exhibition “A Tale of Three Cities: Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Export of Silk Products in the Ming and Qing Dynasties” features a total of 112 sets (201 pieces) of exhibits from the collections of the museums of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, bringing together silk exports and paintings depicting the landscape of the Bay Area in the Ming and Qing dynasties. Since its opening, the exhibition has received an overwhelming response. More than 30,000 visitors were recorded, including over 1,000 visitors from 15 schools and organisations; over 900 participants in 50 guided tours; as well as nearly 1,600 participants in 12 sessions of thematic talks, workshops and games.

In addition, the exhibition provides online virtual tours for the continuous promotion of the use of digital museum resources. Two educational booklets, for children aged between 7 and 12, and over 12 respectively, are available, aiming to guide young visitors through the exhibits in a fun and informative way with simple language. The booklets are available on site to teachers and students at all educational levels, parents, children and adults. Interested parties can also visit the Macao Museum’s website at www.macaumuseum.gov.mo/exhibitions/96407 and download the booklets. Schools and non-profit organisations are welcome to download the application form for group guided tour services through the website www.macaumuseum.gov.mo/visit/tour.

The Macao Museum opens daily from 10 am to 6 pm (last entrance at 5:30 pm) and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free for holders of a Macao SAR Resident Identity Card, as well as for the general public on Tuesdays and the 15th of every month. The Cultural Affairs Bureau has been strictly following the relevant guidelines of the Health Bureau and will implement appropriate measures for cultural activities. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention work of the SAR Government, all visitors must wear their own masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and “Macao Health Code” of the day, maintain social distancing, and comply with the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on site. For enquiries, please contact the Macao Museum through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours.