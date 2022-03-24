Censorship and Secrecy Begets Fraud In Court Cases
Internet Inventor alleges Federal Government has waged a secrecy and fraud campaign for years to illegally take Intellectual PropertyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This case now being tried in the United States Court of Federal Claims , Case No. 21-2214 ( Must be accessed at Pacer.gov ) is still being handled with a high degree of censorship and secrecy . The African-American woman who the world has never heard of claims to be the inventor of the Internet and World Wide Web and that today's Internet that began in the 1990's began with her ideas . There is evidence and documents that support her allegations that have not been made public. As a matter of fact , Ms. Hartman alleges that the court cases that have touched this case have either resulted in the case being dismissed with evidence hidden or not acted upon or not reviewed at all . The government with all of its power appears to be using domestic terrorism and tyranny in taking her personal property by lawlessness and political force rather than by lawful acts. In the case Hartman vs. United States , the government is accused of being guilty of violation of numerous constitutional and civil rights of Ms. Hartman who is a natural born citizen of this country. Censorship and secrecy regarding the present trial are being practiced . She alleges that she is the legal owner of her own intellectual property and that the government should be accountable for the overwhelming damages to her. It took the property through fraud and oppression and continues to hold it through fraud compounded by secret court actions run like "Black ops both literally and figuratively " ,
Instead of awarding swift Justice , " Since it literally runs the country on my dime , having taken over the Internet to run daily White House business ", says Hartman - it continues to suppress her story . It continues to oppress and willfully discriminate against her in denying justice and the respect that she deserves as the inventor of the greatest invention of the 20th Century . Instead the truth remains hidden while the public is guided to look the other way while the true facts and evidence remain hidden by what the inventor alleges is gerrymandering of law by the courts mostly done in secret . The theft took place in 3 steps : 1) Misappropriation of her ideas for improving Telecom submitted to the nation's Small Business Innovation Research [SBIR] program submitted in March 1990 ; 2) She submitted a Patent Application for her method(s) U.S. Patent Application #11003123 in 2004 to protect her rights , after Patent Office held application for 9 years and numerous fraud violations by the Office , the inventor filed in Court . The Appeals Court for the Federal Circuit handed down it decision in 2013 . See its Opinion shown here . The inventor alleges that the decision was arbitrary because it agreed with the Patent Office that claims were denied because of "INDEFINITENESS" and the Court did not review the inventor's allegations of rampant wrongdoing by the Office . INDEFINITENESS always seemed a red herring . The Supreme Court reversed certain aspects of INDEFINITENESS in 2014. This is another part of the inventor's case to the Court of Federal Claims as she alleges that the Court Case against the irregularities in the Patent Office and the resulting Opinion by the CAFC constitute the second leg of the government's illegal taking of her intellectual property .
While this court case In Re Dorothy M. Hartman , Case No. 2013-1070 in the Federal Circuit was occurring around May 2013 , the Biden- Obama administration was projecting to the public Free and Open Internet debate . That was not a debate at all . As it turns out , underneath and in secret was the government's second leg of takeaway of the Hartman property and claiming it as its own . As it turns out , the Internet was only "FREE" as it was taken away from the inventor and she would receive no compensation . Meanwhile the government gained a new internet that it would fraudulently propagate as its own. In other words just an evolution of its own Arpanet began in 1969 . The Internet was certainly not free to the consumers who had to pay for their devices : computers , phones , routers , internet service providers , etc. But the Internet was and continues to be royalty free to the telecommunications companies that have made fortunes selling devices that export the Internet to the public . Internet agencies that now act as bullies and bouncers in interfering with Ms. Hartman's ability to file electronically and the destruction of her websites and previous business start- ups . Hartman alleges they are the government's accessories and that very little to nothing is done to curb their actions .The third and final step of the governments lawless and illegal taking of the inventor's property while she has been subjected to persecution , ridicule , and the devastation of her personal life was the 2016 announcement of President Obama to declare the Internet a Public Utility without declaration of Eminent Domain . Again blatant and overwhelming power by the government to completely disenfranchise the inventor from her intellectual property and getting the world's greatest invention on the "cheap" by overriding the property rights of a minority .
In the current trial in the Court of Federal Claims , Case No. 21-2214 where she alleges that the Court continues to display an incorrect docket that does not display her Causes for Action , Court Jurisdiction , and Demand as shown in her complaint filed November 24 , 2021 , Document No. 1 . Further she submitted a Motion to the court more than 10 days ago to support her Application for a Default Judgment as the Defense did not answer her complaint , but the Court thus far has not docketed her motion . This hides more evidence from the public and unfair time for Defense to answer.
Dorothy M. Hartman
Former CEO Abfysellers group
+1 610-924-4014
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn