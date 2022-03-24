Paint Roller Market is projected to reach $3,182.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5%, Says AMR

Paint Roller Market

rise in urbanization in developing countries, increase in spending on home remodeling, and recovery in the construction sector

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- paint roller Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The paint roller Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions' development status. global paint roller market size was valued at $2.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The favorable FDI policies to promote residential and commercial sector around the globe drives the demand for the paint roller. In addition, increase in infrastructure spending and replacement of old buildings & structure with new one propels the demand for painting tools such as paint rollers.

Furthermore, based on end users, the residential segment is anticipated to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, due to rise in residential construction projects and growing urban population.

For instance, in February 2019, the government of UAE has given a tender of $2.7 billion for infrastructure projects under its public-private partnership (PPP) model. The infrastructure projects include residential and commercial structures. Similarly, in October 2019, the government of South Korea and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) collaborated to invest around US$1.3 billion in Latin American smart city projects.

The commonly observed types of paint roller are synthetic and blended. Among these, the blended segment accounts for the largest size by value, owing to increased demand from various industries such as construction and furniture. The market is analyzed with respect to different industrial verticals provided, such as industrial, commercial, and residential. The market is mainly driven by global economic growth, and development in residential, commercial, & industrial construction sectors. However, fluctuation in raw material prices limit the paint roller market growth.

The paint roller market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in urbanization in developing countries, increase in spending on home remodeling, and recovery in the construction sector. A number of players in painting tools industry are expanding their business to strengthen their foothold in the global market. By fabric, the blended segment dominated the paint roller market in 2019, in terms of revenue. This is attributed to the fact that increasing spending in the residential and industrial construction industry. Depending on end user, the residential segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growth of residential construction activities across the globe

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging paint roller market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on fabric, the blending segment dominated the paint roller market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and synthetic segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By end user, the residential segment registered highest revenue in 2019.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

• Depending on frame size, the medium segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and large segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the paint roller market forecast period.

• The key players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the paint roller industry.

Market players-

Anderson Products, Beorol, Gordon Brush, Marshall Brushes & Rollers, Premier Paint Roller Manufacturing, Purdy, Quali-Tech Manufacturing, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, Roll Roy, and The Wooster Brush Company.

